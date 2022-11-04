Second City Hockey is hiring!

A new hockey season has just started and we have some openings on the Second City Hockey staff. Interested? Keep reading.

What we’re looking for

First and foremost, we want people who are passionate about the Chicago Blackhawks and hockey in general, the kind of people who will be up late on a frigid Saturday night in February watching a Blackhawks game out on the west coast because, well, the Blackhawks are on TV and what else are you going to do? Next, we want people who can take that passion and use it to generate content for our website primarily in the form of written articles with other creative opportunities also available. We’re also looking for people willing to engage with the Second City Hockey community to make this space a top destination for Blackhawks fans both in and out of season. Although we are fans and not journalists, we do tend to approach things with objective, journalistic sensibilities. And, we cannot stress this enough: we want to have fun with this.

Hired staff will be responsible for writing posts about the Blackhawks on agreed-upon topics and schedules, with a heavy focus on prospects this season given the team’s current status. We’re looking for writers with professional experience who will be able to help us with breaking news coverage, injury and roster updates, and other appropriate coverage of the Blackhawks.

These are part-time, remote, contract roles compensated with a monthly stipend.

Qualifications we’re seeking

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Blackhawks and will already be familiar with Second City Hockey.

Be able to produce and edit clean copy with a strong sense of urgency.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

Have previous professional writing experience (preferred but not necessarily required)

The specific roles and responsibilities will be determined based on the candidates who apply.

How do you apply?

To apply, send us an email at secondcityhockey@gmail.com. And just to ensure that those who are applying read through all portions of this post, we’d encourage you to include a paragraph or two detailing your favorite goal in Blackhawks history and an explanation of why it’s your favorite. Feel free to explore that space as much as you’d like.

SB Nation and Second City Hockey are committed to bringing you coverage of the Blackhawks from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your background and experience do not perfectly align with everything we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.