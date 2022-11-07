Blackhawks Bits: Mrazek activated; Stalock placed on IR

A trio of goalie moves highlights the news on an off day for the Chicago Blackhawks.

First, starting goaltender Petr Mrazek was activated from injured reserve, paving the way for the veteran to return to action by Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Petr Mrazek is B A C K ‼️ pic.twitter.com/atwObFDcyM — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 7, 2022

Mrazek had been sidelined with a strained groin, apparently suffered near the end of the second period of a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, Oct. 21. In three games this season, Mrazek has a 1-1 record with a .873 save percentage and 3.76 goals-against average.

That good news comes with a dose of bad news, though, as backup goaltender Alex Stalock was placed on injured reserve as he remains in concussion protocol following a nasty collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas on Thursday night.

Alex Stalock is leaving the game after a violent collision and Casey Cizikas is given a 5-minute penalty and game misconduct for goaltender interference. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/I3QJloDoaw — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 2, 2022

Cizikas was ejected from the game and fined for that hit.

Arvid Soderblom remains the other Blackhawks goalie at the moment and appears healthy after departing in the middle of Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. That conclusion can be drawn because Dylan Wells, who replaced Soderblom in that game, was placed on waivers, which is likely just a procedural move that’ll allow the Blackhawks to return Wells to the IceHogs.

With no practice on Monday, though, we’ll have wait for Tuesday to get confirmation of that.