Musings on Madison, Episode 102 — (Losing) two out of three ain’t bad?

Welcome to a Episode 102 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, the usual group of Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy assembled to discuss the last week of Blackhawks games, take a look at the NHL standings and, of course, discuss a food take.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.