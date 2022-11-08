Normally these are presented in alphabetical order but, just to spread some good news around, we’re going to skip the initial verses and get straight to the chorus for this Chicago Blackhawks prospect update.

WHL

Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

Stats: 19 points (2 G, 17 A), 25 SOG in 11 games played

At the time of our last update, Korchinski was at eight points in five games. He’s now up at 19 (2 G, 17 A) in 11, leading all WHL defensemen with 17 assists. Both of his goals have come on the power play as have four of his assists, which means that Korchinski is doing plenty of damage at 5-on-5. He’s had at least one point in 10 of 11 games and is a big reason why Seattle is off to a 10-3 start.

Here’s the second goal of Korchinski’s season:

#Blackhawks prospect, Kevin Korchinski (#14) scores his second goal on the year! He’s now up to 18 points in ~11 games. #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/h1pyzExvKm — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) November 6, 2022

And here’s a nifty passing play that resulted in a goal with Korchinski tallying the primary assist:

There’s a lot to like here, folks.

Nolan Allan, Prince Albert Raiders

Stats: 8 points (4 G, 4 A), 27 SOG in 12 games played

Allan’s numbers are going to be more modest than the player above because Allan’s game isn’t as geared towards offense, but the 2021 first-round pick is still enjoying a nice start to his WHL season. In the last week, Allan had a pair of multi-point games, tallying a goal and an assists against the Tri-City Americans last Tuesday and against the Moose Jaw Warriors last Friday.

Here’s the goal Allan scored last Tuesday:

Colton Dach, Kelowna Rockets

Stats: 4 points (1 G, 3 A), 20 SOG in 3 games played

Dach missed about three weeks with an upper-body injury but finally returned to game action on Saturday, notching an assist against the Kamloops Blazers.

After missing the last five games, Rockets captain Colton Dach will be back in the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/VSEDiYBYGL — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) November 6, 2022

In his first game back from injury, Colton Dach (#17) records a secondary assist. #Blackhawks #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/jZ3RQXkdJT — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) November 6, 2022

Hopefully the next prospect update has more game action to report on Dach.

OHL

Ethan del Mastro, Mississauga Steelheads

Stats: 12 points (2 G, 10 A), 20 SOG in 12 games played

Del Mastro hit a bit of a scoring slump in the last few weeks, going four games without registering a point between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5. He broke that skid with an assist on Sunday, though, in a an 8-4 loss to the Sudbury Wolves. Although the offensive numbers aren’t there, del Mastro is a defensive fixture on a team that’s off to a 9-4-1 start.

Here’s a power-play goal del Mastro scored two weeks ago:

A PPG for the Captain Ethan Del Mastro's (@NHLBlackhawks) wicked slap shot puts the Steelheads in the lead! #MadeofSteel



: Del Mastro

: Veccia

: Schwindt (@FlaPanthers) pic.twitter.com/UarmdzwTa0 — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 22, 2022

Gavin Hayes, Flint Firebirds

Stats: 17 points (8 G, 9 A), 53 SOG in 16 games played

Hayes has continued producing at just over a point-per-game pace, sparked by a three-game stretch when Hayes racked up eight points in just three games. Half of Hayes’ eight goals this season have come on the power play.

Speaking of that power play, here’s a goal Hayes scored with the man advantage a few weeks ago:

The @FlintFirebirds dynamic duo strikes again @NYRangers prospect Brennan Othmann finds @NHLBlackhawks prospect Gavin Hayes on the power-play as the Firebirds offence is heating up in the opening period ️ pic.twitter.com/jqObR20TLc — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 26, 2022

And here’s a primary assist from Hayes with the same teammate involved:

#Blackhawks prospect, Gavin Hayes (#29 in blue) had the shot that Othmann tipped in. His seventh point on the year. #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/oIRolkb323 — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 22, 2022

Paul Ludwinski, Kingston Frontenacs

Stats: 7 points (1 G, 6 A), 19 SOG in 11 games played

It’s been a quiet stretch of play for Ludwinski, who has just four assists in the nine games since our last update. Ludwinski was the subject of a lengthy profile in The Athletic that raved about his motor. Hopefully that motor kicks into high gear as the season progresses, as Ludwinski was a late arrival to the OHL season after suffering concussion during his preseason training camp with the Blackhawks.

QMJHL

Samuel Savoie, Gatineau Olympiques

Stats: 7 points (5 G, 2 A), 32 SOG in 13 games played

The preseason cult hero has racked up goals in three of Gatineau’s last four games, all at even strength.

This is the goal Savoie scored on Friday:

L'écart est réduit à un but avec 11:40 à faire en troisième période!! Sam Savoie complète une belle séquence de Marcel Marcel!



Sam Savoie completes a nice play from Marcel Marcel with 11:40 left in the third period!



ROU 3 | 2 GAT#goOLgo♠️ pic.twitter.com/BIHM5jUcze — Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) November 5, 2022

No ice time figures are available from the QMJHL, but lineup reports from Gatineau’s Twitter account showed that Savoie was moved up to second-line center after playing right wing on the third line earlier this season:

Voici l'alignement du match de cet après-midi.



Here is the lineup for this afternoon's game.#goOLgo♠️ pic.twitter.com/iViqHOAMh8 — Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) November 6, 2022

USHL

Nils Juntorp, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Stats: 9 points (6 G, 2 A), 21 SOG in 9 games played

Juntorp is tied for the team lead with six goals this season, scoring four of them on the power play. The most recent lineup from Dubuque had Juntorp skating on the second line:

Fighting Saints Line-Up ✨ Home Opener Edition ✨#HailToTheHalo pic.twitter.com/elZmybe5Ay — Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) November 4, 2022

The tweet below shows one of those Juntrop goals on the power play, scored on a one-timer from the “bumper” spot in the Saints’ 1-3-1 power-play formation:

#Blackhawks prospect, Nils Juntorp (#29 in red) had a two-goal game yesterday for Dubuque. His first goal came on the power play, and it was a heck of a shot. #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/wQodKtTmNG — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 22, 2022

Sam Rinzel, Waterloo Black Hawks

Stats: 7 points (1 G, 6 A), 37 SOG in 11 games played

Despite playing on the blue line, Rinzel leads the Black Hawks in shots on goal and is racking up most of his damage on the power play: Rinzel’s lone goal came with the man advantage and that’s also when he’s racked up five of his assists. Note: not necessarily a bad thing, because Rinzel always projected as a defenseman who could excel as a power-play quarterback. More production at even strength certainly wouldn’t hurt, though.

One other thing of note: although this tweet is almost three weeks old now, it has Rinzel listed as one of the league leaders in terms of breaking out the puck: