Still no Chicago Blackhawks hockey games to discuss, so we’re continuing our tour through the prospect pipeline, stopping in the NCAA.

Forwards

Ryan Greene, Boston

Stats: 5 points (2 G, 3 A), 2 PIM, 17 SOG, 1 PPG in 7 games played

In just three games since the last update, Greene has yet to score a point, but has registered 10 shots on goal — so you can’t say he isn’t trying. BU is also 2-0-1 in those three games, so it’s also not as if they’ve needed production from Greene recently. Still, it’d be nice to see him get back to some scoring in his freshman season.

Aidan Thompson, Denver

Stats: 1 point (0 G, 1 A), 0 PIM, 5 SOG in 2 games played.

The last time we updated, Thompson had yet to play a game with the Pioneers, missing the club’s first eight games. Thompson has since returned to the lineup, playing both games so far in November while picking up an assist in his second game:

#Blackhawks prospect, Aidan Thompson (#7) had some nice moves on this shift and ultimately picks up a secondary assist. Congrats on your first collegiate point Aidan! #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/DrugbqYw65 — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) November 6, 2022

Dominic James, Minnesota-Duluth

Stats: 6 points (3 G, 3 A), 4 PIM, 23 SOG in 10 games played.

While billed as more of a more physical defensive forward, James is still producing at a quality level, building on his 18-point performance last season. James is also still playing capable defense without picking up many penalties: just four PIM in 10 games. A sixth-round overager pick in this year’s draft, James is performing at a better level than his draft stock and could be a prospect to keep an eye on moving forward.

Jake Wise, Ohio State

Stats: 10 points (4 G, 6 A), 4 PIM, 18 SOG, 2 PPG in 10 games played.

Wise is on a point-per-game pace, while riding a five-game point streak in what should be his final NCAA season. Wise is looking like a promising piece for next year’s IceHogs, and continues to excel as a playmaker, with three assists in his last three games. Wise has regained his promising form from his draft year and could top the 28 points he produced last seasons.

Travis Treloar tipped a Mason Lohrei power play shot for the Buckeyes' second goal of the game. Wise had the second assist.#GoBucks @travistre19 @Mason_lohrei20 @wisey871 pic.twitter.com/DKS9wz185x — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) October 28, 2022

Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame

Stats: 2 points (0 G, 2 A), 2 PIM, 18 SOG, in 10 games played.

Slaggert is having a disappointing season, with just two assists in 10 games and zero points in the six games since the last update. It also seems like Slaggert has lost some confidence in his shot, because he had only eight shots on goal in the last six games —- far below the 10-shot pace from the first four games. That kind of puck luck shouldn’t last too long, but Slaggert still needs to find his game again.

Ryder Rolston, Notre Dame

Stats: 9 points (4 G, 5 A), 2 PIM, 36 SOG in 10 games played.

Since the last update, Rolston has added three points in six games, but they all came on one night: a 5-0 win over Michigan State on Oct. 28. Outside of that game, though, Notre Dame has scored just four goals in the other five games played since Oct. 21, so the entire Irish roster is seeing its numbers decrease — including Rolston. Still, Rolston remains one of the best producers for Notre Dame and has been a key factor when ND’s victories have arrived.

Starting off the conference slate with a B1G time win.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/YfGdOXQ9Kj — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 29, 2022

Defensemen

Taige Harding, Providence

Stats: 5 points (2 G, 3 A), 17 PIM, 15 SOG, 1 PPG in 9 games played.

Harding has improved in multiple areas since the last update. On offense, Harding has four points in the last six games, but he’s also improved by simply being on the ice more often. Gone are the 15 PIM in three games, instead taking just one penalty over the last six. That has likely allowed Harding’s increased offensive contributions, as he’s also added a power-play goal of late. This is the kind of play one wants to see out of Harding moving forward.

The big guy's heavy shot leaks through!!



Harding gets us even late with his second of the season! pic.twitter.com/dOPDHSHQJh — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) October 23, 2022

Connor Kelley, Providence

Stats: 4 points (0 G, 4 A), 6 PIM, 2 SOG in 9 games played.

After three assists in three games to start the season, Kelley has gone the opposite way of Harding. Kelley’s offensive production has halted, with just one assist in his last six games, while his shot production remains ... bad. Kelley has just two shots in nine games at the NCAA level, and this is his third year in the league. Kelley needs better play if he’s going to build on the 11 points he had last season.

Wyatt Kaiser, Minnesota-Duluth

Stats: 4 points (2 G, 2 A), 25 PIM, 10 SOG in 9 games played.

Kaiser has seen an explosion in penalty minutes, mostly due to a game against Wisconsin on Oct. 21 that saw him pick up 15 penalty minutes in one go. However, Kaiser is also currently on a three-game penalty streak, while his point production has slowed. Kaiser hasn’t scored a point in five games but is still skating on the top line for the top-ranked team in college hockey (forward prospect Dominic James is in this lineup as well).

Tonight’s lines for the opening of NCHC play, presented by @SuperiorChoice_ pic.twitter.com/iRk7xHLPqv — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) November 4, 2022

Goaltenders

Dominic Basse, St. Cloud State

Stats: .937 save percentage, 8 GA, 126 SA, 4 wins in 5 games played.

While Basse’s save percentage has (predictably) fallen, it hasn’t fallen super far, remaining far above .900 and near a career-high to this point. This is certainly shaping up to be Basse’s best NCAA season, as he had save percentages below .900 in each of his first two seasons in college. Basse has been an instrumental force in the wins for St. Cloud State so far, with two one-goal games decided in favor of St. Cloud. Basse also won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s goaltender of the month in October.

Drew Commesso, Boston

Stats: .877 save percentage, 9 GA, 73 SA, 2 wins in three games played.

Commesso’s save percentage still looks bad but that’s almost entirely because of his second game of the season, when he allowed six goals on 19 shots. Besides that game — BU’s lone loss with Commesso in net — he’s allowed just three goals in two games and has a .944 save percentage, which looks significantly better. Commesso’s most recent outing saw him make 28 saves on 29 shots during a 2-1 overtime win over UMass-Lowell on Oct. 29.