Morning Bag Skate: 11-9-22

BLACKHAWKS
Blackhawks Europe prospect update for 11/8: Ilya Safonov flourishing in KHL (SCH)
Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 11/8: Korchinski lighting up the WHL (SCH)
Musings on Madison, Episode 102 — (Losing) two out of three ain’t bad? (SCH)
Blackhawks tweak power play entry patterns, in-zone setup after poor stretch (Sun-Times)
4 things we learned at Blackhawks practice, including what a peak Jonathan Toews looks like and Connor Murphy’s proposal (Tribune)
Book excerpt: Inside the “real pain” of Marian Hossa’s 2013 injury (The Athletic)
Caleb Jones stepping up in brother Seth’s absence (NBC Sports Chicago)
Blackhawks Bits: Mrazek activated; Stalock placed on IR (SCH)
Updating the Blackhawks biggest threats for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 (SCH)
The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 11/7: Buffalo Buffalo (SCH)
Ian Mitchell, returning from injury, faces time pressure on NHL breakout (Sun-Times)
Lafferty, Dickinson find instant chemistry: “I see what he sees” (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks weekly report: When is it no longer “early” in the season? (The Athletic)
RECAPS: Jets 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)
Ian Mitchell aiming to lock down roster spot with Hawks (NBC Sports Chicago)
Blackhawks attendance down significantly after seven games, but it’s not near record lows (Sun-Times)
NHL99: Duncan Keith’s 2015 Cup run changed the Blackhawks — and the game — forever (The Athletic)
Is Jonathan Toews back? (SCH)
RECAPS: Blackhawks 2, Kings 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)
NHL GAME RECAPS
Coyotes 4, Sabres 1 (NHL)
Devils 3, Flames 2 (NHL)
Islanders 4, Rangers 3 (NHL)
Canucks 6, Senators 4 (NHL)
Golden Knights 4, Maple Leafs 3 (NHL)
Canadiens 3, Red Wings 2 (NHL)
Oilers 3, Lightning 2 (NHL)
Jets 5, Stars 1 (NHL)
Kings 1, Wild 0 (NHL)
NHL NEWS
Nichushkin out one month for Avalanche (NHL)
Neil to have No. 25 retired by Senators (NHL)
Kane leaves Oilers game with cut wrist (NHL)
(Editor’s note: There’s no video in this link, and a fair warning for those who seek it out because what happened is a bit gruesome)
Bruins “dropped the ball” signing Miller (NHL)
Smith safe as Seantors coach, GM says (NHL)
Bruins cut ties with prospect Miller amid criticism (ESPN)
Panthers’ Tkachuk suspended 2 games (NHL)
2021 USHHOF inductee McNab dies at 70 (NHL)
Ovechkin sets mark for goals with one team (NHL)
Canadiens’ Anderson suspended 2 games (NHL)
Senators start process to sell team (NHL)
O’Reilly blames himself for Blues’ skid (NHL)
Carlson placed on IR by Capitals (NHL)
Zegras of Ducks fined $1,500 for slashing (NHL)
Cizikas fined maximum for interference (NHL)
Palat has groin surgery, out indefinitely (NHL)
Coach’s job security not Maple Leafs focus (NHL)
Blues not considering coaching change: GM (NHL)
“It’s a new chapter of hockey here”: What players, fans were saying after the Coyotes first ASU game (ESPN)
HOCKEY WORLD
“Blueland is back”: Thrashers to make a one-night comeback (ESPN)
10 predictions for the 2022-23 PHF season (The Ice Garden)
PWHPA to host All-Star Weekend in Ottawa (The Ice Garden)
Rivalry Series rosters announced (The Ice Garden)
