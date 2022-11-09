Morning Bag Skate: 11-9-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Europe prospect update for 11/8: Ilya Safonov flourishing in KHL (SCH)

Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 11/8: Korchinski lighting up the WHL (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 102 — (Losing) two out of three ain’t bad? (SCH)

Blackhawks tweak power play entry patterns, in-zone setup after poor stretch (Sun-Times)

4 things we learned at Blackhawks practice, including what a peak Jonathan Toews looks like and Connor Murphy’s proposal (Tribune)

Book excerpt: Inside the “real pain” of Marian Hossa’s 2013 injury (The Athletic)

Caleb Jones stepping up in brother Seth’s absence (NBC Sports Chicago)

Blackhawks Bits: Mrazek activated; Stalock placed on IR (SCH)

Updating the Blackhawks biggest threats for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 (SCH)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 11/7: Buffalo Buffalo (SCH)

Ian Mitchell, returning from injury, faces time pressure on NHL breakout (Sun-Times)

Lafferty, Dickinson find instant chemistry: “I see what he sees” (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks weekly report: When is it no longer “early” in the season? (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Jets 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Ian Mitchell aiming to lock down roster spot with Hawks (NBC Sports Chicago)

Blackhawks attendance down significantly after seven games, but it’s not near record lows (Sun-Times)

NHL99: Duncan Keith’s 2015 Cup run changed the Blackhawks — and the game — forever (The Athletic)

Is Jonathan Toews back? (SCH)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 2, Kings 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Coyotes 4, Sabres 1 (NHL)

Devils 3, Flames 2 (NHL)

Islanders 4, Rangers 3 (NHL)

Flyers 5, Blues 1 (NHL)

Canucks 6, Senators 4 (NHL)

Golden Knights 4, Maple Leafs 3 (NHL)

Canadiens 3, Red Wings 2 (NHL)

Oilers 3, Lightning 2 (NHL)

Jets 5, Stars 1 (NHL)

Kraken 5, Predators 1 (NHL)

Kings 1, Wild 0 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Nichushkin out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

Neil to have No. 25 retired by Senators (NHL)

Kane leaves Oilers game with cut wrist (NHL)

(Editor’s note: There’s no video in this link, and a fair warning for those who seek it out because what happened is a bit gruesome)

Bruins “dropped the ball” signing Miller (NHL)

Smith safe as Seantors coach, GM says (NHL)

Bruins cut ties with prospect Miller amid criticism (ESPN)

Panthers’ Tkachuk suspended 2 games (NHL)

2021 USHHOF inductee McNab dies at 70 (NHL)

Ovechkin sets mark for goals with one team (NHL)

Canadiens’ Anderson suspended 2 games (NHL)

Senators start process to sell team (NHL)

O’Reilly blames himself for Blues’ skid (NHL)

Carlson placed on IR by Capitals (NHL)

Zegras of Ducks fined $1,500 for slashing (NHL)

Cizikas fined maximum for interference (NHL)

Palat has groin surgery, out indefinitely (NHL)

Coach’s job security not Maple Leafs focus (NHL)

Blues not considering coaching change: GM (NHL)

“It’s a new chapter of hockey here”: What players, fans were saying after the Coyotes first ASU game (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

“Blueland is back”: Thrashers to make a one-night comeback (ESPN)

10 predictions for the 2022-23 PHF season (The Ice Garden)

PWHPA to host All-Star Weekend in Ottawa (The Ice Garden)

Rivalry Series rosters announced (The Ice Garden)