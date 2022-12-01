Morning Bag Skate: 12-1-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Oilers 5, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Europe prospect update, 11/30: Riku Tohila heats up in Finland (SCH)

NCAA prospect update, 11/30: Commesso back to excellence for Boston (SCH)

Blackhawks notebook: Jack Johnson feeling better physically with big minutes this season (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Forward lines shuffled; Lafferty, Tinordi sidelined (SCH)

AHL prospect update: Isaak Phillips is flourishing (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 104 — The losses will continue until morale improves (SCH)

Struggling Blackhawks put Kane, Toews on first line together: “Let’s try it” (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 11/28: Zero fun, sir (SCH)

Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 11/28: Samuel Savoie on a scoring binge (SCH)

Reese Johnson lives “best of both worlds” with summers on his farm, winters playing for the Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Jets 7, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Lazerus: What I know and what I believe about Kane’s future with the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

GM Kyle Davidson has been hitting the road in preparation for the 2023 NHL Draft (The Athletic)

Blackhawks aren’t worried about a winless streak creeping into their psyche: “We all don’t want to lose” (Tribune)

Alex Stalock close to return, Jarred Tinordi injured (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Canadiens 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Sabres 5, Red Wings 4 (NHL)

Rangers 3, Senators 1 (NHL)

Maple Leafs 3, Sharks 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Letang out indefinitely after stroke (NHL)

Kings place Cal Petersen on waivers (The Athletic)

Lightning’s Maroon mocked, donates to charity (ESPN)

Watching the World Cup with Brendan Perlini, one of England’s hockey best (The Athletic)

Coyotes arena plan advances to public vote (NHL)

Hintz signs 8-year contract extension with Stars (NHL)

Where has Auston Matthews’ goal scoring gone? (The Athletic)

Jack Eichel is back among the NHL’s elite — “I don’t take anything for granted” (The Athletic)

Rodrigues out 2-4 weeks for Avalanche (NHL)

Lamoureux twins share US Hall Journey (NHL)

Fired employee files complaint against Canucks (ESPN)

Barkov will miss beginning of Panthers’ road trip (ESPN)

Preds postpone 2 games due to water main break (ESPN)

Rangers trade enforcer Reaves to Wild for pick (ESPN)

Campbell ready to play despite broken nose (NHL)

Maple Leafs place Riely on long-term IR (NHL)

Canucks’ Joshua decries slurs toward brother (NHL)

Konecny out 10-14 days for Flyers (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Inside the Kraken’s record-breaking Canada-USA women’s hockey game: “It’s incredible” (The Athletic)

USA looks to build on momentum in Game 3 of Rivalry Series (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada paid $1.6 million to PR firm (The Athletic)