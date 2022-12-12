 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Petr Mrazek activated from injured reserve

Jaxson Stauber was sent back to the IceHogs.

By Dave Melton
/ new
Chicago Blackhawks v New York Rangers Photo by Michael Mooney/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks have their starting goaltender back.

On Monday morning, the team announced that Petr Mrazek was activated from injured reserve:

Mrazek hadn’t played since exiting during the second intermission of last Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers, although Mrazek did pick up the win after making 21 saves on 22 shots. That was his first win since defeating the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 21, although he exited that game with an injury as well. Mrazek’s last win in a 60-minute outing was against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 15.

Arvid Soderblom relieved Mrazek in that Rangers game and handled all three starts while Mrazek was sidelined, with Jaxson Stauber recalled to be the emergency backup. With Mrazek now healthy, Stauber was sent back to the Rockford IceHogs.

Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion, although a sign of progress towards his return emerged last week when Stalock joined his teammates at practice.

The Blackhawks are back on the ice at the United Center on Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...