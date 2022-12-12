The Chicago Blackhawks have their starting goaltender back.

On Monday morning, the team announced that Petr Mrazek was activated from injured reserve:

Mrazek hadn’t played since exiting during the second intermission of last Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers, although Mrazek did pick up the win after making 21 saves on 22 shots. That was his first win since defeating the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 21, although he exited that game with an injury as well. Mrazek’s last win in a 60-minute outing was against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 15.

Arvid Soderblom relieved Mrazek in that Rangers game and handled all three starts while Mrazek was sidelined, with Jaxson Stauber recalled to be the emergency backup. With Mrazek now healthy, Stauber was sent back to the Rockford IceHogs.

Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion, although a sign of progress towards his return emerged last week when Stalock joined his teammates at practice.

Alex Stalock's concussion recovery hasn't been steady or enjoyable.



But he took a major step today, returning to Blackhawks practice.



"A head is a tough spot for a goalie."



New story: https://t.co/BDiE9mPM9x — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 8, 2022

The Blackhawks are back on the ice at the United Center on Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.