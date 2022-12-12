The Chicago Blackhawks will be well represented at the upcoming World Juniors tournament — especially on Canada’s blue line.

Four Blackhawks prospects were named to the team:

Forward Colton Dach

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski

Defenseman Nolan Allan

Defenseman Ethan del Mastro

The full roster is now available at the official team website after being released on Monday afternoon.

Meet Team !



2️⃣2️⃣ players will wear the at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton.



ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/blqkTVfVla#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/imWpsvjUuX — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 12, 2022

Among the final cuts were forward Ryan Greene, a 2022 second-round pick (57th overall) who’s averaging a point-per-game during his freshman season at Boston. Greene did not make the decision easy after scoring a pair of goals during an exhibition game held at the end of Team Canada’s selection camp earlier on Monday:

2-1 Canada. Caedan Bankier (MIN) streaks wide and drops a pass to Ryan Greene (CHI), who scores his second of the game.



Two of the longer shots in camp, both making a strong case. These cuts are going to be fascinating. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 12, 2022

The other four Blackhawks prospects were all expected to make the roster. Korchinski and Allan — each first-round picks — have been occupying top-pairing minutes for the Seattle Thunderbirds after a trade sent Nolan to that WHL team. Colton Dach recovered from an early injury to be an offensive force for the Kelowna Rockets while del Mastro has been a blue-line mainstay and team captain for the Mississauga Steelheads.

Should any other Blackhawks prospects be named to World Juniors rosters, we’ll update this post accordingly.