The Chicago Blackhawks will be well represented at the upcoming World Juniors tournament — especially on Canada’s blue line.
Four Blackhawks prospects were named to the team:
- Forward Colton Dach
- Defenseman Kevin Korchinski
- Defenseman Nolan Allan
- Defenseman Ethan del Mastro
The full roster is now available at the official team website after being released on Monday afternoon.
Among the final cuts were forward Ryan Greene, a 2022 second-round pick (57th overall) who’s averaging a point-per-game during his freshman season at Boston. Greene did not make the decision easy after scoring a pair of goals during an exhibition game held at the end of Team Canada’s selection camp earlier on Monday:
The other four Blackhawks prospects were all expected to make the roster. Korchinski and Allan — each first-round picks — have been occupying top-pairing minutes for the Seattle Thunderbirds after a trade sent Nolan to that WHL team. Colton Dach recovered from an early injury to be an offensive force for the Kelowna Rockets while del Mastro has been a blue-line mainstay and team captain for the Mississauga Steelheads.
Should any other Blackhawks prospects be named to World Juniors rosters, we’ll update this post accordingly.
