 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

4 Blackhawks prospects named to Canada’s World Juniors team

One other prospect was among the final cuts.

By Dave Melton
/ new
St Louis Blues v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks will be well represented at the upcoming World Juniors tournament — especially on Canada’s blue line.

Four Blackhawks prospects were named to the team:

  • Forward Colton Dach
  • Defenseman Kevin Korchinski
  • Defenseman Nolan Allan
  • Defenseman Ethan del Mastro

The full roster is now available at the official team website after being released on Monday afternoon.

Among the final cuts were forward Ryan Greene, a 2022 second-round pick (57th overall) who’s averaging a point-per-game during his freshman season at Boston. Greene did not make the decision easy after scoring a pair of goals during an exhibition game held at the end of Team Canada’s selection camp earlier on Monday:

The other four Blackhawks prospects were all expected to make the roster. Korchinski and Allan — each first-round picks — have been occupying top-pairing minutes for the Seattle Thunderbirds after a trade sent Nolan to that WHL team. Colton Dach recovered from an early injury to be an offensive force for the Kelowna Rockets while del Mastro has been a blue-line mainstay and team captain for the Mississauga Steelheads.

Should any other Blackhawks prospects be named to World Juniors rosters, we’ll update this post accordingly.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...