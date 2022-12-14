Morning Bag Skate: 12-14-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Capitals 7, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

4 Blackhawks prospects named to Canada’s World Juniors team (SCH)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 12/12: Learnin’ from the Devil(s) (SCH)

Mrazek activated from injured reserve (SCH)

Assessing the Blackhawks biggest threats for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 (SCH)

Dickinson searching for offense but appreciating steady role (Sun-Times)

Tyler Johnson close to returning from an ankle sprain: “It was really frustrating” (Tribune)

Blackhawks Monday Report: Richardson stays upbeat, Strome returns and basement’s in sight (The Athletic)

Turns out Blackhawks are awful enough to contend for top draft pick, after all (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks’ hesitance to shoot exacerbating talent deficit (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Jets 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Game Time Adjusted for Blackhawks, Blue Jackets Game on Dec. 31 (NHL)

What I’m hearing about Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trades and more (The Athletic)

Reichel re-assigned to Rockford (NHL)

RECAPS: Devils 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Lukas Reichel recalled from Rockford (SCH)

Soderblom remains bright spot, despite Blackhawks’ horrible season (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Islanders 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Could Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin reunite on the New York Rangers? (The Athletic)

In young stud Arvid Soderblom, Blackhawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite sees some Corey Crawford (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Recall Stauber from Rockford (NHL)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Rangers 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Maple Leafs 7, Ducks 0 (NHL)

Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0 (NHL)

Stars 4, Devils 1 (NHL)

Sabres 6, Kings 0 (NHL)

Bruins 4, Islanders 3 (NHL)

Lightning 6, Kraken 2 (NHL)

Hurricanes 1, Red Wings 0 (NHL)

Oilers 6, Predators 3 (NHL)

Golden Knights 6, Jets 5 (NHL)

Avalanche 3, Flyers 2 (NHL)

Sharks 3, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Salary cap expected to rise $1 million in 2023-24 (NHL)

Flames’ Tanev helped off after slap shot to head (ESPN)

Kraken claim Tolvanen off waivers (The Athletic)

Golden Knights place leading scorer Eichel on IR (ESPN)

Letang returns for Penguins after stroke (NHL)

Capitals place Kuemper on IR (NHL)

McCarron enters Player Assistance program (NHL)

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for three games (ESPN)

Sabres’ Skinner suspended 3 games for cross-checking (The Athletic)

Pietrangelo out indefinitely for Golden Knights because of family illness (NHL)

MacKinnon out 4 weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury (NHL)

Carey Price got into trouble, but the Canadiens did nothing to help him (The Athletic)

NHL Power Rankings find Eastern teams in top three (The Athletic)

Blue Jackets’ Jakub Voracek could be out for season due to concussion (NHL)

Marner’s point streak sets record for Maple Leafs (The Athletic)

Demko out six weeks for Canucks with lower-body injury (NHL)

Who’s bidding on the Senators? What I’m hearing about the sale, from the arena deal to Ryan Reynolds (The Athletic)

Steven Stamkos hits 1,000 points (ESPN)

Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement (The Athletic)

Kings send Petersen to AHL Ontario after goaltender clears waivers (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

2023 World Junior Championship Schedule (NHL)

Marie-Philip Poulin named Canadian Athlete of the Year (The Athletic) (CBC)

Team USA, Canada announce rosters for World Junior Classic, including Korchinski, Allan (NHL) (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada officials called 512 penalties for discrimination-related offenses during 2021-22 season (The Athletic)