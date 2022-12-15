Musings on Madison, Episode 105 — Walking in a winter ... bunch of Blackhawks losses

Welcome to Episode 105 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Mil, Shepard and Betsy quickly tore through the week of games missed while on hiatus, discussed the historical Tuesday night at the United Center, explored Lukas Reichel’s brief NHL stint, and then dove into an internationally-themed food discussion.

