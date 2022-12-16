One of the Chicago Blackhawks top defensive prospects is going to be out of the lineup for a while.

On Friday morning, the IceHogs announced that defenseman Alex Vlasic fractured his right fibula and will be out for six weeks.

Vlasic has a goal and an assist in 21 games with the IceHogs season. And though plus-minus isn’t the best statistic for evaluation, Vlasic being a plus-13 is better than the alternatives. That mark is second only to fellow blue-line prospect Isaak Phillips, who’s a plus-19.

Vlasic, a 2019 second-round pick (43rd overall) who turned 21 in July, made his NHL debut last hockey season, playing in 15 games with the Blackhawks while tallying a goal and an assist with an average of ice time of 14:19. Ice time information from the AHL is not available, but all indications are that the defensive-minded blue-liner has been consistently relied upon as one of the team’s top options for defensive situations this season.

There’s no apparent instant when the injury occurred, with Vlasic completing Rockford’s last game against the Iowa Wild on Tuesday night. But the indicated timeline of this injury has the start of February as a rough target for his return to the AHL.