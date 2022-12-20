Musings on Madison, Episode 106 — A still-too-early discussion on the future of Toews and Kane

Welcome to Episode 106 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Mil, Shepard and Betsy discussed the futures of Blackhawks franchise fixtures Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, a recent round of roster moves made by the team and then ended the conversation with, of course, a holiday-themed food discussion.

