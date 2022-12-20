Morning Bag Skate: 12-20-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Europe prospect update for 12/19: That’s Captain Stjernborg to you (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Stalock activated, Tinordi placed on IR and more (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 12/19: Choose your adventure (SCH)

Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches (Sun-Times)

NHL99: A magician on the ice, Patrick Kane sees hockey like few do (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Rangers 7, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

“It’s been a good ride”: Kane and Toews will play their 1,000th game together (Tribune)

Seth, Caleb Jones making progress as Luke Richardson urges safer play (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks trying to “simplify” overall game instead of searching for small tweaks (Sun-Times)

“He’s worthy of a bigger role”: Blackhawks prospect Ryan Green has found another level (The Athletic)

Blackhawks by the numbers: Scoring trends — and none of them good — coincide with a 1-13-1 slump (Tribune)

RECAPS: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Luke Richardson learning how to maintain delicate balances as coach of a losing team (Sun-Times)

Toews finding the fun — and maybe the future — in Blackhawks’ rebuild (The Athletic)

Toews’ positivity fades to discouragement after Blackhawks’ ugly loss to Capitals (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Capitals 7, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

4 Blackhawks prospects named to Canada’s World Juniors team (SCH)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 12/12: Learnin’ from the Devil(s) (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Stars 2, Blue Jackets 1 (NHL)

Capitals 4, Red Wings 3 (NHL)

Bruins 7, Panthers 3 (NHL)

Predators 4, Oilers 3 (NHL)

Avalanche 1, Islanders 0 (NHL)

Sabres 3, Golden Knights 2 (NHL)

Canadiens 3, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

Blues 5, Canucks 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Atkinson to miss season for Flyers (NHL)

Sharks’ Hertl suspended 2 games (NHL)

Ankle injury ends Hammond’s NHL career (NHL)

Skinner signs 3-yar contract with Oilers (NHL)

Jenner to miss 4 weeks with broken thumb (NHL)

Maple Leafs get Hunt in trade with Avs for Malgin (ESPN)

Pietrangelo rejoins Vegas after daughter recovers (ESPN)

Sedlak released by Flyers after request (NHL)

Wheeler out 4 weeks with lower-body injury (NHL)

Watson fined maximum for interference (NHL)

Moore signs 5-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Trotz says he’s unlikely to coach this season (NHL)

Ovechkin taking Howe chase “step by step” (NHL)

Surging Penguins lose D Petry, F Zucker to injury (ESPN)

Salary cap expected to rise $1 million in 2023-24 (NHL)

Flames’ Tanev helped off after slap shot to head (ESPN)

Kraken claim Tolvanen off waivers (The Athletic)

Golden Knights place leading scorer Eichel on IR (ESPN)

Letang returns for Penguins after stroke (NHL)

Capitals place Kuemper on IR (NHL)

McCarron enters Player Assistance program (NHL)

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for three games (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Wright named Canada captain for WJC (NHL)

Luke Hughes named US captain for WJC (NHL)

OHL prospect Kazbekov dies, had played Friday (ESPN)

Sources: NHL considering 84-game schedule (ESPN)

New Hockey Canada board asked to fix image (ESPN)

PHF salary cap reaches new high: Will double to $1.5 million for ‘23-24 season (The Ice Garden)

2023 World Junior Championship Schedule (NHL)