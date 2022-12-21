Morning Bag Skate: 12-21-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Report: Senators “made a call” on Seth Jones (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 106 — A still-too-early discussion on the futures of Toews and Kane (SCH)

Isaak Phillips brings increased confidence, grit into juicy NHL opportunity (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution (Sun-Times)

Alex Stalock returns after 1-1/2 months in concussion protocol: “You don’t think it’s going to happen to you” (Tribune)

Shift breakdown: Sam Rinzel stands out at World Junior A Challenge (The Athletic)

Europe prospect update for 12/19: That’s Captain Stjernborg to you (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Stalock activated, Tinordi placed on IR and more (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 12/19: Choose your adventure (SCH)

Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches (Sun-Times)

NHL99: A magician on the ice, Patrick Kane sees hockey like few do (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Rangers 7, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

“It’s been a good ride”: Kane and Toews will play their 1,000th game together (Tribune)

Seth, Caleb Jones making progress as Luke Richardson urges safer play (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks trying to “simplify” overall game instead of searching for small tweaks (Sun-Times)

“He’s worthy of a bigger role”: Blackhawks prospect Ryan Green has found another level (The Athletic)

Blackhawks by the numbers: Scoring trends — and none of them good — coincide with a 1-13-1 slump (Tribune)

RECAPS: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 3 (NHL)

Penguins 3, Rangers 2 (NHL)

Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 (NHL)

Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1 (NHL)

Jets 5, Senators 1 (NHL)

Kraken 5, Blues 2 (NHL)

Kings 4, Ducks 1 (NHL)

Flames 7, Sharks 3 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Mete’s grandfather killed in mass shooting (NHL)

Kunin out rest of season for Sharks (NHL)

Atkinson to miss season for Flyers (NHL)

Sharks’ Hertl suspended 2 games (NHL)

Ankle injury ends Hammond’s NHL career (NHL)

Skinner signs 3-yar contract with Oilers (NHL)

Jenner to miss 4 weeks with broken thumb (NHL)

Maple Leafs get Hunt in trade with Avs for Malgin (ESPN)

Pietrangelo rejoins Vegas after daughter recovers (ESPN)

Sedlak released by Flyers after request (NHL)

Wheeler out 4 weeks with lower-body injury (NHL)

Watson fined maximum for interference (NHL)

Moore signs 5-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Trotz says he’s unlikely to coach this season (NHL)

Ovechkin taking Howe chase “step by step” (NHL)

Surging Penguins lose D Petry, F Zucker to injury (ESPN)

Salary cap expected to rise $1 million in 2023-24 (NHL)

Flames’ Tanev helped off after slap shot to head (ESPN)

Kraken claim Tolvanen off waivers (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Wright named Canada captain for WJC (NHL)

Luke Hughes named US captain for WJC (NHL)

OHL prospect Kazbekov dies, had played Friday (ESPN)

Sources: NHL considering 84-game schedule (ESPN)

New Hockey Canada board asked to fix image (ESPN)

PHF salary cap reaches new high: Will double to $1.5 million for ‘23-24 season (The Ice Garden)

2023 World Junior Championship Schedule (NHL)