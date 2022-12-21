A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Wednesday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Nashville Predators.

First, the bad news, which was came from Tuesday’s practice: defenseman Jarred Tinordi will be out “for a while” with that facial fracture sustained against the New York Rangers.

Jarred TInordi had surgery on his face to "wire it together." He will be "out for a while," Richardson says. Bad news. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 20, 2022

But that misfortune for Tinordi creates an opportunity elsewhere, with Isaak Phillips receiving the call-up for his season debut after making his NHL debut with four games in the 2021-22 season.

"I'm really coming into my own this year."



Isaak Phillips is having a breakout season in the AHL, and he returns to #Blackhawks as a more confident defenseman: https://t.co/LCgqCx0XTn — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 20, 2022

Based on the morning skate, Phillips appears to be skating on the second pairing with Connor Murphy. Ian Mitchell is on the third pairing with Jack Johnson, which appears to leave Caleb Jones as the odd man out.

New Blackhawks lines in practice:



TJohnson-Domi-Kane

Kurashev-Toews-Raddysh

Athanasiou-Dickinson-Lafferty

Katchouk-RJohnson-Blackwell



McCabe-SJones

Phillips-Murphy

JJohnson-Mitchell



Rotating in: Entwistle, Khaira, CJones — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 20, 2022

After the morning skate on Wednesday, Richardson confirmed that would be the lineup facing the Predators, with Petr Mrazek in net.

The Blackhawks power-play units were shuffled a bit as well:

And, a final note: the Blackhawks uniform will look a little different this game:

#Blackhawks are throwing it back and wearing their white jerseys at home against Nashville on Wednesday.



Home whites forever. pic.twitter.com/ZiZnciHfk2 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 21, 2022

For a little trip down memory lane, the Twitter account made for such an occasion has you covered:

The big news from the Predators’ morning skate is that defenseman Ryan McDonagh is back from his injury and will be in the lineup against the Blackhawks.

Ryan McDonagh returns to the lineup tonight for the #Preds vs. Chicago. He will wear a full cage in an NHL game for the first time in his career. — Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) December 21, 2022

The rest of the projected lines below are based on the Monday game against the Edmonton Oilers:

Forsberg — Novak — Granlund

Niederreiter — Glass — Jeannot

Trenin — Johansen — Duchene

Smith — Parssinen — Sissons

Josi — McDonagh

Ekholm — Fabbro

Lauzon — Carrier

Saros/Lankinen