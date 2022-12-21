 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Skate Update: Phillips to make season debut vs. Predators

The opponents have a key player returning to the lineup from an injury.

By Dave Melton
/ new
NHL: OCT 01 Red Wings at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Wednesday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Nashville Predators.

First, the bad news, which was came from Tuesday’s practice: defenseman Jarred Tinordi will be out “for a while” with that facial fracture sustained against the New York Rangers.

But that misfortune for Tinordi creates an opportunity elsewhere, with Isaak Phillips receiving the call-up for his season debut after making his NHL debut with four games in the 2021-22 season.

Based on the morning skate, Phillips appears to be skating on the second pairing with Connor Murphy. Ian Mitchell is on the third pairing with Jack Johnson, which appears to leave Caleb Jones as the odd man out.

After the morning skate on Wednesday, Richardson confirmed that would be the lineup facing the Predators, with Petr Mrazek in net.

The Blackhawks power-play units were shuffled a bit as well:

And, a final note: the Blackhawks uniform will look a little different this game:

For a little trip down memory lane, the Twitter account made for such an occasion has you covered:

The big news from the Predators’ morning skate is that defenseman Ryan McDonagh is back from his injury and will be in the lineup against the Blackhawks.

The rest of the projected lines below are based on the Monday game against the Edmonton Oilers:

Forsberg — Novak — Granlund

Niederreiter — Glass — Jeannot

Trenin — Johansen — Duchene

Smith — Parssinen — Sissons

Josi — McDonagh

Ekholm — Fabbro

Lauzon — Carrier

Saros/Lankinen

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...