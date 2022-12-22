Checking in on the Chicago Blackhawks prospects currently playing in NCAA.

Forwards

Ryan Greene, Boston

Stats: 14 points (6G, 8A) in 14 GP

Greene continues to be a great story while maintaining his point-per-game pace for Boston. He hasn’t suited up for the Terriers last two games since his surprising WJC Team Canada scratch but should be back in action for BU’s next game on December 30th vs Harvard.

He was recently the subject of a really nice write-up by Scott Powers and Scott Wheeler over at The Athletic where they talked about how Greene’s improved confidence has helped him emerge as a breakout star for BU this season and take his game to another level.

| Ryan Greene scored twice, Joshua Roy scored on the power play, and closed out selection camp with a 3-2 win over @USPORTSca.



https://t.co/NgoZXWVDzl

#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/JSZu3s4VVo — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 12, 2022

Aidan Thompson, Denver

Stats: 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in 12 GP

Thompson keeps up his point-per-game-ish pace for the Denver, which is currently ranked second in all of college hockey.

He scored a big game-winning goal in OT on Dec. 10 against Minnesota-Duluth after stripping the puck from fellow Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser.

A look at tonight's overtime-winning goal from Aidan Thompson. #GoPios pic.twitter.com/jFmfOPm11M — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 11, 2022

Dominic James, Minnesota-Duluth

Stats: 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in 16 GP

James is warming up with 6 points (3 G, 3 A) in his last 5 games.

Minnesota-Duluth was projected to be a Top 5 team in all of college hockey going into this season but they’ve disappointed so far with a record of 8-10 overall.

With his PP goal, @d0mjames is now on a four-game point streak https://t.co/vUtmjShDE8 pic.twitter.com/OGaf1RsgMr — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) December 11, 2022

Jake Wise, Ohio State

Stats: 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in 20 GP

Keeping up with the point-per-game theme, Wise continues to build off his strong start to the season while centering the top line and leading Ohio State in scoring.

Ohio State is currently on a three-game winning streak and doesn’t play next until Jan. 6 when they host Michigan State at home.

The Buckeyes at the winter break ...



Ranked 14th

12-7-1 overall (5-5 B1G)

3rd in the country on the penalty kill (.905)

t-9th in the NCAA in scoring offense (3.6 gpg) and t-16th in scoring defense (2.5gapg)#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/KhLodU2G8q — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) December 19, 2022

Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame

Stats: 4 points (2 G, 2 A) in 16 GP

While Slaggert has two goals in his last five games (one of them being an empty netter), his scoring pace remains far below the numbers he put up in his first two season at South Bend. With the Irish currently in the midst of a nice, long winter break, hopefully Slaggert can rebound and finish strong in the second half of their season.

Where dreams become reality ☘️



This advent season, we reflect on how blessed we are. @slaggs_9 takes us through his journey and describes what this time of year means to him. #GoIrish

pic.twitter.com/2vl4CFxXRA — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) December 15, 2022

Ryder Rolston, Notre Dame

Stats: 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in 18 GP

Meanwhile, Rolston continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Irish, putting up solid numbers despite the fact he’s fluctuated mostly between third and fourth line assignments all season.

Defensemen

Taige Harding, Providence

Stats: 9 points (2 G, 7 A) in 18 GP

Harding continues to see his numbers improve for the Friars while he mans the second pair. He currently sports the best plus/minus (+11) of any defenseman on his team.

Tonight's lineup vs. Merrimack in the final contest of the first half.#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/SYDw1bscMX — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) December 10, 2022

Connor Kelley, Providence

Stats: 4 points (0 G, 4 A) in 11 GP

It’s a different story at Providence for Kelley, who is battling an injury and hasn’t suited up for the Friars since Nov. 12. Still no updates on his injury or return status at the time of post.

Wyatt Kaiser, Minnesota-Duluth

Stats: 5 points (2 G, 3 A) in 16 GP

Kaiser seems to have hit a development wall as his penalty minutes are way up and his scoring continues to stay down, recording just one assist in his last 10 games.

It’s been a disappointing season for UMD so far and all indications are that it’s probably the last year for Kaiser in college. Hopefully they can both turn it around in the second half.

Goaltenders

Dominic Basse, St. Cloud State

Stats: .930 save percentage, 1.79 goals against, 2 shutouts in 9 GP

Basse continues to build upon his standout season for St. Cloud State. SCS is currently ranked No. 4 overall in the country while their goaltending duo of Basse and fellow netminder Jaxson Castor lead the entire NCHC in both save percentage and goals-against average.

Drew Commesso, Boston

Stats: .900 save percentage, 2.95 goals against, 7-3 records, 10 GP

Commesso had a ROUGH game on Dec. 9 against Boston College, giving up 7 goals on 28 shots. His issue this year is finding consistency, although the Terriers defensive play in front of him has been suspect all season and three of those goals scored by BC came on the power play.

BU has one game left this year (Dec. 30th vs Harvard) before they head out to Arizona to compete in the Desert Hockey Classic.