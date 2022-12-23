Morning Bag Skate: 12-23-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

CHL, USHL prospect update, 12/22: Rinzel leads USA to gold at World Junior A Challenge (SCH)

AHL prospect update, 12/22: Reichel, Guttman fueling IceHogs’ surge (SCH)

NCAA prospect update, 12/22: Green Machine rolls on (SCH)

With aggressiveness long gone, Blackhawks’ penalty kill bleeding goals (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Predators 4, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Lankinen returns to Chicago amid strong start with Predators: “This is my path” (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: As bleak as things are for Blackhawks, it’s actually worse in Nashville (The Athletic)

Why prospect Isaak Phillips believes his game is “trending the right way” for Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Report: Senators “made a call” on Seth Jones (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 106 — A still-too-early discussion on the futures of Toews and Kane (SCH)

Isaak Phillips brings increased confidence, grit into juicy NHL opportunity (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution (Sun-Times)

Alex Stalock returns after 1-1/2 months in concussion protocol: “You don’t think it’s going to happen to you” (Tribune)

Shift breakdown: Sam Rinzel stands out at World Junior A Challenge (The Athletic)

Europe prospect update for 12/19: That’s Captain Stjernborg to you (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Stalock activated, Tinordi placed on IR and more (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 12/19: Choose your adventure (SCH)

Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches (Sun-Times)

NHL99: A magician on the ice, Patrick Kane sees hockey like few do (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Rangers 7, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3 (NHL)

Hurricanes 4, Penguins 3 (NHL)

Rangers 5, Islanders 3 (NHL)

Capitals 3, Senators 2 (NHL)

Bruins 3, Jets 2 (NHL)

Canucks 6, Kraken 5 (NHL)

Kings 4, Flames 3 (NHL)

Sharks 5, Wild 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

NHL postpones 2 games due to weather (NHL)

Bruins make new policies in wake of Miller signing (ESPN)

Zub signs 4-year contract with Senators (NHL)

Lightning-Sabres game Friday postponed (NHL)

Stars’ Gurianov taking indefinite leave of absence (ESPN)

Mete’s grandfather killed in mass shooting (NHL)

Kunin out rest of season for Sharks (NHL)

Atkinson to miss season for Flyers (NHL)

Sharks’ Hertl suspended 2 games (NHL)

Ankle injury ends Hammond’s NHL career (NHL)

Skinner signs 3-yar contract with Oilers (NHL)

Jenner to miss 4 weeks with broken thumb (NHL)

Maple Leafs get Hunt in trade with Avs for Malgin (ESPN)

Pietrangelo rejoins Vegas after daughter recovers (ESPN)

Sedlak released by Flyers after request (NHL)

Wheeler out 4 weeks with lower-body injury (NHL)

Watson fined maximum for interference (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Wright named Canada captain for WJC (NHL)

Luke Hughes named US captain for WJC (NHL)

OHL prospect Kazbekov dies, had played Friday (ESPN)

Sources: NHL considering 84-game schedule (ESPN)

New Hockey Canada board asked to fix image (ESPN)

PHF salary cap reaches new high: Will double to $1.5 million for ‘23-24 season (The Ice Garden)

2023 World Junior Championship Schedule (NHL)