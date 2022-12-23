 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Skate Update: Alex Stalock returns against Blue Jackets

The goalie has been out with a concussion since Nov. 1

By L_B_R
/ new
New York Islanders v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Friday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The best news from Friday’s morning skate was that Alex Stalock will start against Columbus. The goalie hasn’t played since Nov. 1, when he suffered a concussion just 2:56 into the New York Islanders game. Before the injury, Stalock was 3-2-1 with a .914 save-percentage and 2.93 goals-against average — the top performance among Blackhawks goalie regulars.

Otherwise, lines Friday morning appeared to be the same as from the previous game. Jake McCabe was skating on the top pair with Seth Jones, even after taking a stick to the eye area in Wednesday’s game and having a maintenance day on Thursday.

One interesting note that came from Thursday’s optional practice was coach Luke Richardson discussing some of the issues the Blackhawks have been having on the defensive side of the game:

For Columbus, injuries have been the major story for their season, but they do appear to be getting back at least one player for Friday’s game: defensemen Adam Boqvist, who hasn’t played since Oct. 25 when he broke his foot.

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo — who has been out with a lower body injury since Dec. 9. — was also activated from injured reserve, but it appears Daniil Tarasov will be the starter in net for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets’ lines below are based on their Tuesday game against the Philadelphia Flyers:

Laine — Johnson — Gaudreau

Nyquist— Jack Roslovic — Marchenko

Robinson — Kuraly — Olivier

Foudy— Dunne — Meyer

Gavrikov — Bjork

Tim Berni — Gudbranson

Boqvist — Peeke

Korpisalo

Tarasov

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...