Morning Skate Update: Petr Mrazek revenge game?

He faces his old team on Tuesday night.

By Dave Melton
Columbus Blue Jackets v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Tuesday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pregame naps could be high on the list of priorities for the Blackhawks, who had an early wake-up call on Tuesday morning:

Alex Stalock picked up the win in the last Blackhawks’ game but he won’t be in the Chicago net for this one. It’ll be Petr Mrazek, who spent the best three seasons of his career playing for the Hurricanes between 2018 and 2021:

Elsewhere in the lineup, youngster Ian Mitchell will be watching from the press box while another shuffle will occur on the fourth line:

As for the Hurricanes, Pyotr Kochetkov has been the best of Carolina’s three goalies this season and is expected to be in net for this one. While Max Pacioretty was at practice, he’s still not ready for his season debut, so the Blackhawks won’t be facing him:

Still, an early flight and a tough opponent will make this an even tougher challenge for the Blackhawks, who don’t need any help in upping the difficulty level this season.

Projected Lines

Blackhawks

T. Johnson — Domi — Kane

Kurashev — Toews — Raddysh

Athanasiou — Dickinson — Lafferty

Katchouk — Johnson — Entwistle

McCabe — S. Jones

Phillips — Murphy

Johnson — C. Jones

Mrazek

Stalock

Hurricanes

Svechnikov — Stastny — Necas

Teravainen — Aho — Jarvis

Martinook — Staal — Fast

Noesen — Kotkaniemi — Stepan

Slavin — Burns

Skjei — Pesce

de Haan — Chatfield

Kochetkov

Raanta

