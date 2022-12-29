 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Skate Update: Frustrations rising for Ian Mitchell as he’s likely scratched again

Another game, another young prospect not getting ice time.

By L_B_R
/ new
Chicago Blackhawks v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Thursday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Blackhawks lines at morning skate on Thursday were basically the same as in the Carolina Hurricanes game with a few bottom-six swaps. MacKenzie Entwistle was skating on the third line in place of Sam Lafferty who was out for an illness and is a gametime decision.

Jujhar Khaira was out for maintenance, but he did not skate in the previous game.

Alex Stalock is expected to start in net. He won his first game back from injury — and the Blackhawks only win over the last 10 games — against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 23, stopping 27 of 29 shots.

One player still missing from the lineup is defenseman Ian Mitchell, who has played in only seven NHL games so far this season, and it appears his frustrations are rising about his situation. It would not be surprising at all if Mitchell was traded in the near future.

On Wednesday, head coach Luke Richardson took some time to go over the Blackhawks’ defensive breakdowns in the Carolina game, specifically on the first goal:

As for the Blues, Jordan Binnington will be starting in net. He’s struggled this season — he has just a .895 save-percentage and 3.20 goals against average — so there is an opportunity for the Blackhawks to exploit the issues he’s having.

Important note for Blues injuries: Torey Krug was placed on long-term injured reserve earlier this week, so St. Louis will be without their second best offensive defensemen. In his place, Calle Rosen — who has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in 18 games — will slot back into the Blues lineup.

Projected Lines

Blackhawks

T. Johnson — Domi — Kane

Kurashev — Toews — Raddysh

Athanasiou — Dickinson — Entwistle/Lafferty

Katchouk — R. Johnson — Blackwell

McCabe — S. Jones

Phillips — Murphy

Johnson — C. Jones

Mrazek

Stalock

Blues

Buchnevich — O’Reilly — Schenn

Kyrou — Thomas — Tarasenko

Saad — Acciari — Barbashev

Toropchenko — Brown — Leivo

Mikkola — Parayko

Leddy — Faulk

Rosen — Bortuzzo

Binnington

Greiss

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...