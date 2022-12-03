Needful Things: Blackhawks 5, Rangers 2

The Chicago Blackhawks headed into Saturday night’s contest in New York desperate to snap an eight-game winless streak.

Fortunately for the Hawks, they secured a much-needed victory with a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Reese Johnson opened up the scoring in the first period, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Later, in the second period, Patrick Kane put the Blackhawks up 2-0 with a powerplay goal.

can we interest you in not 1... pic.twitter.com/3AjubQQYvi — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 4, 2022

Exactly one minute after Kane’s goal, Max Domi found the back of the net putting the Hawks up 3-0.

... but 2 power play goals? pic.twitter.com/RC2JY9vvLf — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 4, 2022

Late in the frame, Mika Zibanejad ended the shutout, giving the Rangers their first goal of the evening. However, early in the third period, Taylor Raddysh’s goal put Chicago up 4-1. Kane’s assist on this goal would effectively lead to his 1200th career point.

right place Raddysh time pic.twitter.com/lhi8EnTVc8 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 4, 2022

As the minutes wound down and time began to evade the Rangers, Chris Kreider cut the Hawks lead in half. However, this late effort would not prove to be enough, as Domi scored his second goal of the night. His empty-netter secured a 5-2 victory for the Blackhawks.

Notes

Congrats to Patrick Kane on scoring his 1200th career point. My does time fly.

This was a weird game. The Hawks were getting out-shot — and out-hit for whatever that is worth — yet still came away with a 5-2 win. We can break it all down and talk about analytics and X’s & O’s but simply put — the Hawks were due.

What is it about the Hawks ending bad losing streaks in New York at MSG?

The Rangers reverse retro jerseys are nice.

Because of the situation and circumstances, the goalie split stats look very odd on paper. This game was sort of weird in general but give Petr Mrazek credit where its due.

If Kane can keep up the moment from this game, he could be on a heater during this road trip.

Game Charts

Three stars

Patrick Kane (CHI) — 1 goal, 2 assists, 1200th career point Max Domi (CHI) — 2 goals, 1 assist Jake McCabe (CHI) — 2 assists, 4 blocked shots

What’s next

The Blackhawks head to Long Island to take on the Islanders on Sunday evening for a 6:30 p.m. puck drop in the second game of their own back-to-back.