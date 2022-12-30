Morning Bag Skate: 12-30-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blues 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Jake McCabe’s bounce-back provides little solace in another lost Blackhawks season (The Athletic)

Blackhawks trying to fix, learn from Taylor Raddysh’s defensive misread (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks’ World Juniors Update, 12/28: Korchinski tallies two assists as Canada destroys Germany (SCH)

Being the Blackhawks’ locker-room DJ is a fun but thankless job: “It’s hard to keep it fresh” (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks notes: Max Domi’s reunion tour continues against Hurricanes (Sun-Times)

For free-falling Blackhawks, Jack Johnson’s attitude matters as much as his aptitude (The Athletic)

How Pearl Jam became the unlikely soundtrack to the Blackhawks’ golden age (The Athletic)

Blackhawks’ World Juniors Update, 12/26: Sweden blows out Austria, Canada blows it (SCH)

From car salesman to zookeeper: What the Blackhawks would be doing if they weren’t playing hockey (The Athletic)

Time may be ticking to catch Patrick Kane in a Blackhawks jersey at home (The Athletic)

Leo Carlsson emerging as fourth elite option for Blackhawks in 2023 NHL Draft (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks team has worsened, but stability, outlook have improved since last Christmas (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Blue Jackets 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Sabres 6, Red Wings 3 (NHL)

Panthers 7, Canadiens 2 (NHL)

Lightning 2, Rangers 1 (NHL)

Senators 4, Capitals 3 (NHL)

Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 1 (NHL)

Stars 4, Wild 1 (NHL)

Jets 4, Canucks 2 (NHL)

Kings 5, Avalanche 4 (NHL)

Coyotes 6, Maple Leafs 3 (NHL)

Flyers 4, Sharks 3 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Crosby named to Order of Canada (NHL)

WJC roundup: US eases past Switzerland (NHL)

Maple Leafs fined $100k for CBA violation (NHL)

WJC Roundup: Canada’s Bedard has 7 points (NHL) (ESPN)

MacKinnon nearing return for Avalanche (NHL)

Krug placed on long-term IR by Blues (NHL)

WJC roundup: Kemell, Finland top Slovakia (NHL)

WJC roundup: Svozil, Czechia stun Canada (NHL)

Sabres-Blue Jackets game Tuesday postponed (NHL)

Winter Classic entertainment announced (NHL)

NHL suspends Wild forward Shaw for kneeing (ESPN)

NHL postpones 2 games due to weather (NHL)

Bruins make new policies in wake of Miller signing (ESPN)

Zub signs 4-year contract with Senators (NHL)

Lightning-Sabres game Friday postponed (NHL)

Stars’ Gurianov taking indefinite leave of absence (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Marc Crawford to coach ZSC Lions for second time (The Athletic)

Playfair uses hockey life for “Letterkenny” role (NHL)

OHL prospect Kazbekov dies, had played Friday (ESPN)

Sources: NHL considering 84-game schedule (ESPN)

2023 World Junior Championship Schedule (NHL)