Welcome to the Terrordome: Islanders 3, Blackhawks 0

The Chicago Blackhawks, a night after snapping an eight-game losing streak, may have started another one, losing 3-0 to the New York Islanders.

It started well for the Blackhawks, as Chicago dominated high-danger chances at 5-on-5 in the first 20 minutes, 6-3. The Blackhawks also generated 1.14 expected goals to the Islanders’ 0.89, but were unable to convert on their chances.

The first was the only good period the Blackhawks had on Sunday, as less than halfway through the second period, after a lengthy review, it was determined that Matt Martin scored, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead:

Arvid Soderblom’s attempt to squeeze the pipe came just a split second too late. Then, the defense completely imploded upon itself, giving up two high-danger goals within 45 seconds, leaving New York with a 3-0 lead.

Parise on the doorstep! pic.twitter.com/dwhQnOPtYJ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 5, 2022

a beauty makes it 3-0! pic.twitter.com/aqgbjPl8P7 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 5, 2022

The Blackhawks were unable to overcome that hole in the third period, and in fact fell to just 0.55 expected goals at 5-on-5 and got just seven shots on goal down three in the final 20 minutes.

Not a great game for the Blackhawks following a solid win on Saturday night. Chicago falls to 7-13-4 on the season.

Notes

Andreas Athanasiou nearly pulls off The Michigan. This would've been sweet. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/UYBxpVcQh4 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 5, 2022

Andreas Athanasiou attempted the Michigan in the first period.

Making 37 saves on 40 shots, I don’t know how you put this game on Arvid Soderblom in the slightest. The first goal took a long review to make sure it went in and the second and third goals were lapses in defense. This along with getting shutout on the other end with just 21 shots. Soderblom desperately needs to go back to Rockford where they have an actually okay young defense before he gets (justly) discouraged.

Once again, Caleb Jones was on the ice for more goals than any other Blackhawk, this time with two goals coming with the younger Jones defending. It’s time to move on from him, he’s just not worth the sunk cost and the long leash extended his way. There has to be a young defenseman in the AHL better worth that time. Isaak Phillips is perhaps the best defenseman in the AHL, for crying out loud. Jones got 19:42 in this game while Filip Roos got just 15:03.

The Blackhawks’ leading generators in this game: Colin Blackwell, with 0.44 expected goals, Phil Kurashev with 0.37 and Patrick Kane with 0.3. A surprise, a player you hope is part of the long term and Kane, continuing to try and up his trade value. That’s nice to see.

The Islanders are good but not that good.

If any Blackhawk had a good game, it may have been Blackwell. With the third-best expected goal share at 5-on-5 for the Blackhawks (65.2), the lead in expected goals created and three high-danger chances, if someone has to play third-line minutes for Chicago, the Hawks could do a lot worse than Blackwell if this is the kind of effort he puts out.

Game Charts

Three stars

Semyon Varlamov (NYI) — 21 SV, 2.22 xGA Brock Nelson (NYI) — 1 G, 1 penalty drawn Matt Martin (NYI) — 1 G, 0.53 ixG

What’s next

The Blackhawks continue their New York Metropolitan Area trip with a stop in New Jersey on Tuesday against the Devils.