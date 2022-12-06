Teenagers Scare the Living S**t Outta Me: Devils 3, Blackhawks 0

The Chicago Blackhawks tacked on yet another loss, as they fell to the New Jersey Devils 3-0 in Newark on Tuesday night.

The team looked lifeless as the Devils shut the Blackhawks out and allowed just 1.71 expected goals against. This is the second-straight game the Blackhawks have been shutout.

The Devils started the scoring a little over halfway through the first period, as Dougie Hamilton took a pass from Jack Hughes and put it past Arvid Söderblom.

The Devils followed it up at the start of the second period as Nico Hischier blasted a puck from the high-danger area into the net.

Hischier can rip it. Yes he can. pic.twitter.com/Cca7Tzm46f — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 7, 2022

Finally, the Devils got their second goal in the second period to make it a 3-0 game, as Jesper Bratt took a feed from Hughes, again in the high-danger area.

The Blackhawks played again like they’re starting another losing streak.

Notes

A lifeless game without Jonathan Toews, although the Blackhawks did their darndest to replace Toews in the area where he’s been strongest this season: the faceoff dot. The Blackhawks, the first place team in the NHL this season in faceoff percentage, won 52 percent of their faceoffs Tuesday, mainly off the backs of Jujhar Khaira, Colin Blackwell and Lukas Reichel.

Speaking of Reichel, the kid played his first game of the season on Tuesday, ending with 13:58 total time, a takeaway and three faceoff wins. Reichel didn’t show up much besides those faceoff wins, but on this team, that’s not surprising.

Lukas Reichel hasn't been too noticeable but here's a flash moment that shows his skating ability and nice hands. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/6EYJzsmtQk — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 7, 2022

The kids played a prominent role with Toews out, as Philipp Kurashev had the second-most minutes of any forward for the Blackhawks (after Patrick Kane) and Ian Mitchell and Filip Roos each played more than 17 minutes.

Arvid Söderblom is again not to blame. Despite three goals against, Söderblom came away with 0.03 goals saved above expected, as Söderblom made nine saves on nine high-danger shots against. Söderblom remains one of, if not clearly the best player on ice for the Blackhawks, a good sign for the future, even if he’s not spoiling the tank right now.

While the Blackhawks looked fine on special teams without Toews, with 0.33 expected goals on the power play in six minutes, as well as five shots, and a shot and high-danger chance shorthanded, their five-on-five play continues to struggle. The Blackhawks came away with just five high-danger chances and 1.29 expected goals at full strength.

With two goals against, Seth Jones continues to low-key struggle this season. This has not been a good year for the Jones brothers,

Seth Jones is having a rough season. He ranks 194th in xGA/60, 172nd in xGF%, 186th in HDCA/60 and 185th in HDCF%. (Minimum of 150 minutes at 5v5, 200 defensemen qualified). #Blackhawks — Wally Mazurek (@WallMaz35) December 4, 2022

Game Charts

Three stars

Jack Hughes (NJD) — 2 A, 17:33 TOI Dougie Hamilton (NJD) — 1 G, 2 A Vitek Vanecek (NJD) — 24 SV, 1.71 xGA

What’s next

The 7-14-4 Blackhawks head back home for a game Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.