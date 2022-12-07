Morning Bag Skate: 12-7-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Devils 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Lukas Reichel recalled from Rockford (SCH)

Soderblom remains bright spot, despite Blackhawks’ horrible season (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Islanders 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Could Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin reunite on the New York Rangers? (The Athletic)

In young stud Arvid Soderblom, Blackhawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite sees some Corey Crawford (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Recall Stauber from Rockford (NHL)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Rangers 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Recall Mitchell, Place Tinordi on IR (NHL)

Toews takes accountability for double-pinching mistakes against Oilers (Sun-Times)

Khaira playing his best hockey since joining Blackhawks, aside from one mistake (Sun-Times)

McDavid, Draisaitl a reminder of just what the Blackhawks are(n’t) playing for (The Athletic)

Jack Johnson on leading Hawks in ice time: “My body feels great” (NBC Sports Chicago)

Europe prospect update, 11/30: Riku Tohila heats up in Finland (SCH)

NCAA prospect update, 11/30: Commesso back to excellence for Boston (SCH)

AHL prospect update: Isaak Phillips is flourishing (SCH)

Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 11/28: Samuel Savoie on a scoring binge (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Flyers 5, Avalanche 3 (NHL)

Rangers 6, Blues 4 (NHL)

Golden Knights 4, Bruins 3 SO (NHL)

NHL NEWS

MacKinnon leaves game with injury (NHL)

NHL Power Rankings find Eastern teams in top three (The Athletic)

Blue Jackets’ Jakub Voracek could be out for season due to concussion (NHL)

Marner’s point streak sets record for Maple Leafs (The Athletic)

Demko out six weeks for Canucks with lower-body injury (NHL)

Who’s bidding on the Senators? What I’m hearing about the sale, from the arena deal to Ryan Reynolds (The Athletic)

Steven Stamkos hits 1,000 points (ESPN)

Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement (The Athletic)

Kings send Petersen to AHL Ontario after goaltender clears waivers (ESPN)

Letang out indefinitely after stroke (NHL)

Lightning’s Maroon mocked, donates to charity (ESPN)

Watching the World Cup with Brendan Perlini, one of England’s hockey best (The Athletic)

Coyotes arena plan advances to public vote (NHL)

Where has Auston Matthews’ goal scoring gone? (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Team USA, Canada announce rosters for World Junior Classic, including Korchinski, Allan (NHL) (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada officials called 512 penalties for discrimination-related offenses during 2021-22 season (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada report the tip of the iceberg for homophobia in the sport, says ex-player (CBC)

Inside the Kraken’s record-breaking Canada-USA women’s hockey game: “It’s incredible” (The Athletic)

USA looks to build on momentum in Game 3 of Rivalry Series (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada paid $1.6 million to PR firm (The Athletic)