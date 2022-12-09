Accepting My Flaws: Jets 3, Blackhawks 1

Friday night saw the Blackhawks taking on the Jets for the third time this season. The Hawks had struggled against Winnipeg, losing their fist two match-ups 4-0 and 7-2, respectively.

Unfortunately, Chicago was not able to get over the hump, as they lost once again to the Jets, this time falling 3-1.

The first period did not see much action, save for a snipe but Cole Perfetti, which put Winnipeg up 1-0.

Bold prediction: Cole Perfetti will score many, many, many goals like this in the future pic.twitter.com/JLnH9LSw2K — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 10, 2022

The Jets opened the second period on the powerplay, as Jack Johnson took two minor penalties towards the end of the first frame. Not even a minute into the period, Blake Wheeler scored, giving the Jets a 2-0 lead.

Power play starts the night one-for-one!



If that feels like déjà vu, it happened last night too pic.twitter.com/mTZokk5Jov — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 10, 2022

Midway through the period, Taylor Raddysh was able to bury the puck and cut the Jets lead to 2-1.

taylor raddysh with the nifty wristy pic.twitter.com/zFAlcXdgem — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 10, 2022

Adam Lowry scored the lone third period goal, which ultimately led to a 3-1 Jets victory.

What a pass from Harks pic.twitter.com/MzSqRxj3sI — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 10, 2022

Notes

The Hawks did not play as poorly against the Jets tonight as they did in their previous two meetings. They were just simply outclassed. The Jets have some serious talent and a coach who has them playing organized and cohesive hockey. They only allowed one goal in a game where their back-up started on the road.

Arvid Soderblom was quite good. While he allowed 3 goals, only 2 of those were at even strength. Saving 29 of 32 against a tough Jets team is no joke. Some of his saves were particularly impressive. He bailed the Hawks defense out more than a handful of times. The Blackhawks might have something with this guy.

These Jets Reverse Retro jerseys are too sweet.

As I write this, the Coyotes are beating the Bruins which, if holds, would leave the Hawks as the sole occupant of the Central Division basement.

Game Charts

Three stars

Josh Morrissey (WPG) — 2 assists Cole Perfetti (WPG) — 1 goal Adam Lowry (WPG) — 1 goal

What’s next

The Blackhawks host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday evening at the United Center for an 8 p.m. puck drop.