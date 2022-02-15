Morning Bag Skate: 2-15-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Jets 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

The Blackhawk are approaching a crossroads with Dylan Strome (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews training again as concussion recovery continues (Sun-Times)

His production down and his future uncertain, Dominik Kubalik is a trade-deadline enigma (The Athletic)

Blackhawks return to Winnipeg at least in better shape than they left it (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: Patrick Kane wants to have a voice in the Blackhawks’ direction, and the next GM would be wise to listen (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blues 5, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (St. Louis Game Time) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

With his shoulder finally healed, Brandon Hagel hopes to be “second-half player” (Sun-Times)

Four takeaways from Blackhawks 4-1 upset win over the Oilers (Tribune)

Blackhawks GM search: What each candidate brings and what experts are saying about them (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 1 (SCH) (Copper and Blue) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks interview Mathieu Darche, the Lightning director of hockey operations, for their GM vacancy (Tribune)

Blackhawks Q&A: How much has Rocky Wirtz’s outburst cost the team’s credibility with fans? And can the team get it back? (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Toews, Lankinen to miss upcoming three-game road trip (SCH)

Be “pros,” not cons, say Blackhawks, facing a second half without much else to believe in (Sun-Times)

Alex DeBrincat’s on-ice play making him more marketable off the ice (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will be, 2/7: Facepalms for everyone (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Wild 7, Red Wings 4 (NHL)

Foligno suspended two games for kneeing Lowry (Hockey Wilderness)

Craig Berube signs three-year extension (St. Louis Game Time)

Tyler Bozak reaches significant career milestone (St. Louis Game Time)

Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)

Lost in the Avalanche: Patrick Bordeleau (Mile High Hockey)

Wild extend Jordan Greenway through 2024-25 season (Hockey Wilderness)

What is your trade deadline wishlist for the Blues? (St. Louis Game Time)

Entry-Level Expectations: Adam Wilsby (On the Forecheck)

MacKinnon expected to miss one week after Taylor Hall hit (Mile High Hockey)

The Blues have a goaltending tandem, not a controversy (St. Louis Game Time)

NHL

RECAP: Maple Leafs 6, Kraken 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Oilers 3, Sharks 0 (NHL)

NHL’s first all-Black TV broadcast set for Thursday (ESPN)

Jagr on turning 50, continuing to play (NHL)

Toffoli traded to Flames by Canadiens (NHL)

Eichel to debut for Vegas on Wednesday (NHL)

Watson suspended 2 games for interference (NHL)

Hammond traded to Canadiens by Wild (NHL)

Zack Kassian out with fractured jaw; Duncan Keith in concussion protocol (Copper and Blue)

Dave Tippett out as head coach of the Oilers (Copper and Blue)

Coyotes to play in new arena at ASU (NHL)

Martin St. Louis named Canadiens interim head coach (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

Brad Marchand suspended six games (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

Tuukka Rask has retired (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

HOCKEY WORLD

Team USA clinches spot in gold medal game, defeats Finland 4-1 (The Ice Garden)

Catching up on the group play from the 2022 Winter Olympics (SCH)

Hilary Knight got her start in Lake Forest: “She was very aggressive ... and always working hard” (Tribune)

The Isobel Cup Playoffs are heading to Florida (The Ice Garden)

Buffalo Grove’s Megan Bozek continuing Olympic journey (Tribune)