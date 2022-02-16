 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Musings on Madison, Episode 80 - Brandon Hagel trade rumors, Winter Olympics

This week the crew discusses the upcoming trade deadline and gives a hot food take.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
NHL: FEB 12 Blackhawks at Blues

Welcome to Episode 80 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss thoughts on the chatter around Brandon Hagel trade rumors, the Winter Olympics and explore the virtues of a commonly used condiment.

