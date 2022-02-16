Morning Bag Skate: 2-16-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Kirby Dach might be turning a corner, based on strong recent performances (Sun-Times)

Trade deadline slowly creeping into Blackhawks’ consciousness (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks have been hot and cold lately entering a lengthy homestand (Tribune)

Jake McCabe gives Blackhawks a glimpse of a better future against Jets. Can he keep delivering? (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Jets 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

The Blackhawk are approaching a crossroads with Dylan Strome (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews training again as concussion recovery continues (Sun-Times)

His production down and his future uncertain, Dominik Kubalik is a trade-deadline enigma (The Athletic)

Blackhawks return to Winnipeg at least in better shape than they left it (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: Patrick Kane wants to have a voice in the Blackhawks’ direction, and the next GM would be wise to listen (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blues 5, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (St. Louis Game Time) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

With his shoulder finally healed, Brandon Hagel hopes to be “second-half player” (Sun-Times)

Four takeaways from Blackhawks 4-1 upset win over the Oilers (Tribune)

Blackhawks GM search: What each candidate brings and what experts are saying about them (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 1 (SCH) (Copper and Blue) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Capitals 4, Predators 1 (On the Forecheck)

RECAP: Blues 5, Senators 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Stars 4, Avalanche 1 (NHL)

Foligno suspended two games for kneeing Lowry (Hockey Wilderness)

Craig Berube signs three-year extension (St. Louis Game Time)

Tyler Bozak reaches significant career milestone (St. Louis Game Time)

Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)

Lost in the Avalanche: Patrick Bordeleau (Mile High Hockey)

Wild extend Jordan Greenway through 2024-25 season (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Sabres 6, Islanders 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Lightning 6, Devils 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Rangers 2, Bruins 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Flames 6, Blue Jackets 2 (NHL)

Crosby scores 500th goal for Penguins (NHL)

NHL’s first all-Black TV broadcast set for Thursday (ESPN)

Jagr on turning 50, continuing to play (NHL)

Toffoli traded to Flames by Canadiens (NHL)

Eichel to debut for Vegas on Wednesday (NHL)

Watson suspended 2 games for interference (NHL)

Hammond traded to Canadiens by Wild (NHL)

Zack Kassian out with fractured jaw; Duncan Keith in concussion protocol (Copper and Blue)

HOCKEY WORLD

2022 Olympics Gold Medal Preview: USA vs. Canada (The Ice Garden)

Team USA clinches spot in gold medal game, defeats Finland 4-1 (The Ice Garden)

Catching up on the group play from the 2022 Winter Olympics (SCH)

Hilary Knight got her start in Lake Forest: “She was very aggressive ... and always working hard” (Tribune)

The Isobel Cup Playoffs are heading to Florida (The Ice Garden)

Buffalo Grove’s Megan Bozek continuing Olympic journey (Tribune)