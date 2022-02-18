Morning Bag Skate: 2-18-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blue Jackets 7, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (The Cannon) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Why the Blackhawks might be a perfect fit for KHL star Andrei Kuzmenko next season (The Athletic)

Blackhawks notebook: Seth Jones finally faces Blue Jackets for 1st time since trade (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 2/16: Mercy Me (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 80 — Brandon Hagel trade rumors, Winter Olympics (SCH)

Marc-Andre Fleury tolerating Blackhawks’ trade rumors: “If I move, I would love a chance to win” (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kirby Dach might be turning a corner, based on strong recent performances (Sun-Times)

Trade deadline slowly creeping into Blackhawks’ consciousness (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks have been hot and cold lately entering a lengthy homestand (Tribune)

Jake McCabe gives Blackhawks a glimpse of a better future against Jets. Can he keep delivering? (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Jets 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

The Blackhawk are approaching a crossroads with Dylan Strome (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews training again as concussion recovery continues (Sun-Times)

His production down and his future uncertain, Dominik Kubalik is a trade-deadline enigma (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Jets 5, Kraken 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Canadiens 3, Blues 2 (NHL)

Foligno suspended two games for kneeing Lowry (Hockey Wilderness)

Craig Berube signs three-year extension (St. Louis Game Time)

Tyler Bozak reaches significant career milestone (St. Louis Game Time)

Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)

Lost in the Avalanche: Patrick Bordeleau (Mile High Hockey)

Wild extend Jordan Greenway through 2024-25 season (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Senators 3, Sabres 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Islanders 4, Bruins 1 (NHL)

Canadiens could trade Chiarot, Petry, per GM (NHL)

Giroux plans to discuss future with Flyers (NHL)

Lehner could return “sooner than later” (NHL)

Crosby scores 500th goal for Penguins (NHL)

NHL’s first all-Black TV broadcast set for Thursday (ESPN)

Jagr on turning 50, continuing to play (NHL)

Toffoli traded to Flames by Canadiens (NHL)

Eichel to debut for Vegas on Wednesday (NHL)

Watson suspended 2 games for interference (NHL)

Hammond traded to Canadiens by Wild (NHL)

Zack Kassian out with fractured jaw; Duncan Keith in concussion protocol (Copper and Blue)

HOCKEY WORLD

IIHF, NHL hoping for early deal for 2026 Olympics (ESPN)

US men’s hockey loses in a shootout in the quarterfinals to Slovakia: “This one’s going to sting for a bit” (Tribune)

Catching up on the group play from the 2022 Winter Olympics (SCH)

Hilary Knight got her start in Lake Forest: “She was very aggressive ... and always working hard” (Tribune)

The Isobel Cup Playoffs are heading to Florida (The Ice Garden)