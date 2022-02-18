Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel; Toews to IR

Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars just became a touch more interesting.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Friday morning that 2020 first-round pick Lukas Reichel has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs.

Reichel has been on a bit of a scoring binge in Rockford, with two goals and five assists in his last six games. During Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Admirals, Reichel scored this power-play goal:

Reichel is the No. 1 offensive producer for Rockford this season, leading the team in goals (14), assists (19) and points (33) in 33 games. He played in a pair of Blackhawks games in January without registering a point while skating 15:55 and 14:51, respectively, in those two games.

In corresponding moves, Jujhar Khaira was moved to long-term injured reserve with lower back issues. He hasn’t played since Jan. 17 against the Seattle Kraken, returning for a 9-game stint after suffering a concussion in December that sidelined him for a month.

Jonathan Toews was moved to injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 26, with the captain being in concussion protocol since that time. Toews was back on the ice on Thursday, though: