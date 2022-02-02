 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Discussion thread for Wednesday’s Town Hall meeting and first period of Blackhawks vs. Wild

Come discuss the Blackhawks Town Hall meeting and then the first period of Wednesday’s game against the Wild with us!

By JeHossa's Witness
Chicago Blackhawks v Minnesota Wild
Seth Jones of the Chicago Blackhawks collides with Brandon Duhaime of the Minnesota Wild
Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Scroll down to the comments to discuss the Blackhawks Town Hall meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Then hang around for the first period of the Blackhawks’ Wednesday night game against the Minnesota Wild!

Game Preview

