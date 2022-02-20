Ocean Avenue: Blackhawks-Panthers Preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to end their two-game losing skid on Sunday afternoon at the United Center, but that’s a tall task when their matinee opponent is one of the best in the league: the Florida Panthers.

Florida currently owns the second highest point total in the league with 73 and is the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. Florida’s been on fire of late, too, winning eight of its last 10 games including a 6-2 beatdown of the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

View from the other side Panthers blog, Litter Box Cats

Many of the familiar names are dotting the top of the scoring for the Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau has a team-high 68 points (17 G, 51 A), Sam Reinhart has 46 (17 G, 29 A) and Aaron Ekblad is back from his season-ending injury with 45 (12 G, 33 A).

Sergei Bobrovsky handles the net and has been playing well with a 25-4-3 record, .919 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average.

The Panthers are only weakness are on special teams, both of which are mediocre. However, their 5-on-5 play is so dominant — they’re top three in the league in every shot category — that they can survive with less than stellar power play and penalty kill. It’s going to be a tall task for the Blackhawks this afternoon.

As for the Blackhawks, expect much of the same from Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars:

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal today vs. Florida.



Plan is to roll same lineup as Friday but there could be one change depending on what Florida does. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 20, 2022

Blackhawks — Statistic — Panthers

46.63% (27th) — 5-on-5 Corsi For — 55.91% (1st)

45.99% (27th) — 5-on-5 Expected goals for — 55.19% (3rd)

2.37 (30th) — Goals per game — 4.10 (1st)

3.31 (24th) — Goals against per game — 2.86 (15th)

48.8% (19th) — Faceoffs — 46.9% (29th)

19.9% (16th) — Power play — 20.7% (15th)

75.0% (28th) — Penalty kill — 78.7% (19th)

Projected lineups (subject to change)

Blackhawks

Hagel — Reichel — Kane

DeBrincat — Strome — Kubalik

Kurashev — Dach — Lafferty

Entwistle — Carpenter — Borgstrom

de Haan — S. Jones

C. Jones — Murphy

McCabe — Regula

Fleury

Soderblom

Panthers

Verhaeghe — Barkov — Duclair

Huberdeau — Bennett — Hornqvist

Marchment — Lundell — Reinhart

Lomberg — Luostarinen — Acciari

Vatrano — Thornton — Mamin

Weegar — Ekblad

Forsling — Gudas

Carlsson — Montour

Bobrovsky

Johansson

How to watch

When: 2:00 p.m. CT

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Webstream: ESPN+