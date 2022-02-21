Morning Bag Skate: 2-21-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Panthers 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Why the Blackhawks’ next GM needs to make a more patient approach with player development (The Athletic)

Blackhawks notebook: More patient approach to prospect development catching on (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Stars 1, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Defending Big D) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel; Toews to IR (SCH)

RECAPS: Blue Jackets 7, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (The Cannon) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Why the Blackhawks might be a perfect fit for KHL star Andrei Kuzmenko next season (The Athletic)

Blackhawks notebook: Seth Jones finally faces Blue Jackets for 1st time since trade (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 2/16: Mercy Me (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 80 — Brandon Hagel trade rumors, Winter Olympics (SCH)

Marc-Andre Fleury tolerating Blackhawks’ trade rumors: “If I move, I would love a chance to win” (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kirby Dach might be turning a corner, based on strong recent performances (Sun-Times)

Trade deadline slowly creeping into Blackhawks’ consciousness (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks have been hot and cold lately entering a lengthy homestand (Tribune)

Jake McCabe gives Blackhawks a glimpse of a better future against Jets. Can he keep delivering? (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Jets 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Coyotes 3, Stars 1 (Five for Howling)

RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 3 (Hockey Wilderness)

Ritchie traded to Coyotes by Maple Leafs (NHL)

Foligno suspended two games for kneeing Lowry (Hockey Wilderness)

Craig Berube signs three-year extension (St. Louis Game Time)

Tyler Bozak reaches significant career milestone (St. Louis Game Time)

Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Penguins 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Canadiens 3, Islanders 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Rangers 2, Senators 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Blue Jackets 7, Sabres 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Sharks 1 (NHL)

Francis dies, built Rangers into contender (NHL)

Canadiens could trade Chiarot, Petry, per GM (NHL)

Giroux plans to discuss future with Flyers (NHL)

Lehner could return “sooner than later” (NHL)

Crosby scores 500th goal for Penguins (NHL)

NHL’s first all-Black TV broadcast set for Thursday (ESPN)

Jagr on turning 50, continuing to play (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Finland wins first Olympic men’s ice hockey gold (ESPN)

Tyler Tumminia to step down as PHF commissioner following playoffs (The Ice Garden)

IIHF, NHL hoping for early deal for 2026 Olympics (ESPN)

US men’s hockey loses in a shootout in the quarterfinals to Slovakia: “This one’s going to sting for a bit” (Tribune)

Hilary Knight got her start in Lake Forest: “She was very aggressive ... and always working hard” (Tribune)

The Isobel Cup Playoffs are heading to Florida (The Ice Garden)