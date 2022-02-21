Blackhawks Bits: Slavin assigned to Rockford, Hull no longer a team ambassador

Coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon, the Blackhawks kicked off their week with a roster move, sending forward Josiah Slavin down to the Rockford IceHogs.

Blackhawks sent Slavin down to Rockford this morning. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 21, 2022

The 23-year-old Slavin has one assist and 12 shots in 14 games played this season.

The Blackhawks are still dealing with a slew of injuries, a list which includes Jonathan Toews and Tyler Johnson, among others, and rookies such as Slavin — along with Lukas Reichel and Alec Regula — have been inserted into the lineup to fill those absences. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Slavin back in the mix in the near future, although the potential returns of Toews and Johnson from their injuries could lineup decisions more complicated for coach Derek King.

Multiple reports surfaced Monday morning that Bobby Hull was not going to be a Blackhawks team ambassador in the future, and the team confirmed those reports in statements released to the media:

Bobby Hull is no longer a Blackhawks ambassador.



Team statement: pic.twitter.com/hfngw9T4ba — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 21, 2022

Hull was brought in as a team ambassador back in 2007 by former team president John McDonough alongside former teammates Stan Mikita and Tony Esposito. The Hall of Fame winger spent 15 seasons in Chicago, winning the Stanley Cup in 1961 and scoring 604 goals and 549 assists in 1036 games in a Blackhawks uniform.

Despite those on-ice accolades, Hull’s public role with the organization remained a point of contention due to allegations of abuse from multiple ex-wives and pro-Nazi, racist comments to a Russian newspaper in 1998 that included the quote “Hitler, for example, had some good ideas.”