 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blackhawks Bits: Hagel talks trade rumors; Lankinen nears return

A few news and notes from another off day for the Blackhawks.

By Dave Melton
/ new
Florida Panthers v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

It was a relatively quiet day for the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday morning during a four-day stretch with no games.

A practice was the only event on the calendar, with a trio of veterans not on the ice for it:

Speaking of veterans, Jonathan Toews was one of three players on the ice before Tuesday’s practice. Although he did not participate in the actual practice, it appears the captain continues to inch closer to a return from concussion protocol:

Tyler Johnson, who has not been in the lineup since Oct. 29, was a full participant in practice and could also be on the verge of a return to game action.

Blackhawks working their way back from injury was a common theme on Tuesday, with Kevin Lankinen facing shots again as he eyes a return to the United Center this weekend:

After practice, Brandon Hagel was one of the players to handle questions from the media and was flattered by the reported asking price for his services, given the context of his draft position:

If Derek King had it his way, Hagel wouldn’t be going anywhere:

Two more days off await the Blackhawks before they return to the ice on Friday night at home against the New Jersey Devils.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...