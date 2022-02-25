Morning Bag Skate: 2-25-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 2/24: Pack Your Bags (SCH)

The inside story of legendary broadcaster Pat Foley’s retirement and final season with the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Back from injury, Lankinen needs stellar stretch to end rocky season (Sun-Times)

3 Blackhawks players in the spotlight for the rest of the homestand, including rookie Lukas Reichel “doing nice things” (Tribune)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Blackhawks Prospect Report: Söderblom, Reichel compete to be IceHogs MVP (SCH)

Blackhawks work on 6-on-5, 5-on-6 scenarios in practice after Sunday debacle (Sun-Times)

Jujhar Khaira likely out for season after back surgery (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks trade tiers: Who’s staying, who could be going and what about Dylan Strome? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Hagel talks trade rumors; Lankinen nears return (SCH)

Amidst surprising trade rumors, Hagel keeping his head level (Sun-Times)

Lankinen is likely to be in goal for the Blackhawks this weekend — but the wait appears longer for Toews and Tyler Johnson (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Slavin assigned to Rockford; Hull no longer a team ambassador (SCH)

Columns reacting to the Bobby Hull news (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Panthers 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Maple Leafs 3, Wild 1 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Predators 2, Stars 1 (On the Forecheck) (Defending Big D)

Ladd out 4-6 weeks with injury (NHL)

Ritchie traded to Coyotes by Maple Leafs (NHL)

Foligno suspended two games for kneeing Lowry (Hockey Wilderness)

Craig Berube signs three-year extension (St. Louis Game Time)

Tyler Bozak reaches significant career milestone (St. Louis Game Time)

Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Devils 6, Penguins 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Blue Jackets 6, Panthers 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Rangers 4, Capitals 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Canucks 7, Flames 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Bruins 3, Kraken 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Sharks 4, Islanders 3 (NHL)

DeAngelo out one month for Hurricanes (NHL)

Maple Leafs’ 2020 first-round pick has brain tumor (NHL)

NHL, NHLPA, TikTok announce partnership (NHL)

For NHL goaltenders, stretching the body’s limits comes at a cost: “It’s not too natural” (The Athletic)

Hamilton to return for Devils on Thursday (NHL)

Francis dies, built Rangers into contender (NHL)

Canadiens could trade Chiarot, Petry, per GM (NHL)

Giroux plans to discuss future with Flyers (NHL)

Lehner could return “sooner than later” (NHL)

Crosby scores 500th goal for Penguins (NHL)

NHL’s first all-Black TV broadcast set for Thursday (ESPN)

Jagr on turning 50, continuing to play (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

PHF announces roster expansion, salary cap details (The Ice Garden)

Former Ranger Sean Avery, 41, signs with ECHL team (ESPN)

Finland wins first Olympic men’s ice hockey gold (ESPN)

Tyler Tumminia to step down as PHF commissioner following playoffs (The Ice Garden)

IIHF, NHL hoping for early deal for 2026 Olympics (ESPN)