Youth Gone Wild: Blackhawks 8, Devils 5

Heading into Friday night’s showdown against the Devils, the Blackhawks hoped to shake a rough three-game losing streak during a six-game homestand.

The Hawks stars showed up in a big way, with the offense exploding for an 8-5 victory over New Jersey, thanks to hat tricks from both Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel.

After a bit of back and forth to start the game, the Blackhawks opened the scoring on a goal from Hagel near the middle of the first period.

a goal in his 1 th game

The Hawks did not hold the lead for long, as Jack Hughes evened the score at one and then Yegor Sharangovich scored to give the Devils a 2-1 lead heading into intermission.

In his 100th NHL game, Sharangovich gets one.



In his 100th NHL game, Sharangovich gets one.

There was never any doubt.

A rather eventful second period started with the Hawks tying the game once more on a power play goal from Kane:

Patrick Kane is good at hockey. Thank you for coming to our Ted Talk.

Kane and Hagel traded goals again, first with Kane’s second power play goal putting the Hawks up 3-2.

Patrick Kane scores his second of the night and he's officially on hat trick watch. #Blackhawks

With the power play clock winding down, Kane fed Hagel, who fired off a wrist shot rom the slot for his second goal of the game, leading to a 4-2 Hawks lead.

Brandon Hagel scores his second goal of the game and he, too, is now on hat trick watch. #Blackhawks

Before the close of the second frame, Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway to make it 4-3.

There would be no slowing down in the third period, as Jonas Siegenthaler scored to tie the game at four. However, the Hawks saw late-period heroics from Kirby Dach and Ryan Carpenter, who scored 41 seconds apart, to make it 6-4 in favor of the Blackhawks.

Kirby Dach scores his eighth goal of the season. Great play all-around. #Blackhawks

Jesper Bratt scored his second of the night, but ultimately, New Jersey was unable to even the score again. Kane and Hagel traded tallies a third time with both scoring empty-net goals to finish off their hat tricks and seal a 8-5 Blackhawks victory.

Brandon Hagel. Empty netter. Hat trick. And a brawl breaks out. #Blackhawks

Notes

8-5? Holy Crap.

This was by no means a tightly played or clean game. However, if the Hawks are going to score eight goals and win by three, I’m not going to subtract points for sloppiness. That was, if nothing else, entertaining.

Hagel is the perfect winger to play opposite Kane. His speed has always been evident but now that he’s able to finish a bit more consistently, he makes Kane’s line — and the power play — that much more dangerous.

These Devil’s jerseys stink, bring back the green.

Finally, the power play ... has come BACK to Chicago.

New Jersey has some real players, but currently, its pretty evident that having both of its primary goalies out of the lineup isn't doing them any favors. I’m not sure if the Hawks would've been able to explode for so many goals against Mackenzie Blackwood or Jonathan Bernier. It would be nice, though, if the Hawks can carry some of this momentum into the next few games and keep the offense rolling.

Dach’s goal is exactly the type of stuff we need to see from him.

If the Hawks can keep scoring at this rate, they should consider taking the ice to Skid Row again, next season.

It was nice to hear Pat Foley’s voice. Cheers, Pat!

Game Charts

Three stars

Patrick Kane (CHI) -- 3 goals, 1 assist Brandon Hagel (CHI) — 3 goals Seth Jones (CHI) — 3 assists, including an assist on the go-ahead goal

What’s next

The Blackhawks continue their homestead, hosting the Blues on Sunday afternoon for a 2 p.m. puck drop at the United Center.