Report: Blackhawks will name Kyle Davidson general manager on Tuesday

After months of searching and a long, long list of candidates, the Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly staying in-house to fill their vacant general manager position.

According to a report from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Blackhawks will remove the interim tag from Kyle Davidson and make him the franchise’s general manager on Tuesday.

Davidson has been operating in the interim role for just over four months after Stan Bowman “stepped aside” in late October following an internal investigation into the organization’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations against former assistant video coach Brad Aldrich.

Davidson, 33, started as a hockey/video analyst with the team during the 2010-11 season and steadily worked his way up from there, serving as an assistant general manager for two years before being handed the interim GM spot once Bowman departed.

The most notable move of Davidson’s tenure was firing head coach Jeremy Colliton in November with the Blackhawks sitting on a 1-9-2 record but only a few weeks after Davidson was named the team’s interim GM. Since then, it’s been relatively quiet from Davidson and the rest of the organization as the search was ongoing, but that figures to change in the next few weeks as the NHL trade deadline rapidly approaches and the Blackhawks in the role of sellers.