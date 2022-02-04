Morning Bag Skate: 2-4-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Failing to make sense of Rocky Wirtz’s senseless tirade (SCH)

Columns related to Rocky Wirtz’s town hall shenanigans (Sun-Times) (Sun-Times again) (Tribune) (Tribune again) (Tribune yet again) (The Athletic) (The Athletic again)

“It’s such a dark winter for the Blackhawks”: Furious fans ask for refunds, throw out apparel and cite dismay at Blackhawks chairman’s comments (Tribune)

Blackhawks may soon face 3 new lawsuits relating to sexual-assault cover-up (Sun-Times)

“A lot of people were wrong”: Scouts revisit and revise their preseason thoughts on the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Wild 5, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Hockey Wilderness) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks insist Pat Foley’s departure voluntary as replacement naming nears (Sun-Times)

Introducing: The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be (SCH)

Blackhawks forechecking mistakes prompt Marc Crawford tirade during practice (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Canucks 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

The United Center is partnering with FanDuel to open a sportsbook lounge inside the home of the Bulls and Blackhawks (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

What would you do if you were the Blackhawks’ new general manager? (The Athletic)

What we want (and need) to hear from the Blackhawks brass at their town hall meeting (The Athletic)

Sam Lafferty’s speed, energy making immediate impact with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: Maddening as he can be, hanging on to Dylan Strome is better for the Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Jeremy Colliton takes over Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Olympics (Tribune)

Kirby Dach deletes his social media accounts — and outside expectations: “I want to ... develop into a player that can be here for a long time” (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 6, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Mile High Hockey) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)

Lost in the Avalanche: Patrick Bordeleau (Mile High Hockey)

Wild extend Jordan Greenway through 2024-25 season (Hockey Wilderness)

What is your trade deadline wishlist for the Blues? (St. Louis Game Time)

Entry-Level Expectations: Adam Wilsby (On the Forecheck)

MacKinnon expected to miss one week after Taylor Hall hit (Mile High Hockey)

The Blues have a goaltending tandem, not a controversy (St. Louis Game Time)

Jonas Brodin medically cleared; aiming to play Friday (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

All-Star Skills participants set for Las Vegas (NHL)

Verbeek hired as Ducks general manager (NHL)

Kraken, Giordano to talk deadline: report (NHL)

Goyette first woman to coach in ECHL (NHL)

“Captain America” actor in All-Star skills (NHL)

Rutherford talks new Canucks front office (NHL)

Rheaume to take part in NHL All-Star Skills (NHL)

NHL to “up the ante” for All-Star Skills (NHL)

NHL’s fastest skater event will showcase McDavid (ESPN)

NHL, NHLPA update COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

Price hopes to return to Canadiens (NHL)

Josi, Kuznetsov added to All-Star roster (NHL)

McNabb signs 3-year deal with Vegas (NHL)

Evander Kane agrees to one-year deal with Oilers (NHL)

Allvin hired as Canucks general manager (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

2022 Olympics: Feb. 3 recap (The Ice Garden)

2022 Olympics: USA’s Decker out for tournament with injury (The Ice Garden)

A look back at the first NWHL All-Star Weekend in Buffalo (The Ice Garden)