Musings on Madison, Episode 79 - Reactions to Blackhawks’ Town Hall meeting

This week the crew reacts to the Blackhawks Town Hall and gives thoughts on the GM search.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game One Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 79 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy recap the Blackhawks town hall meeting and discuss team chairman Rocky Wirtz’s tirade then dive into the Blackhawks search for a new general manager.

