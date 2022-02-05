2022 NHL All-Star Game: Preview, lineups, how to watch, discussion thread

After a one-year hiatus, the NHL All-Star Game returns on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Alex DeBrincat is the Blackhawks’ lone representative for the entire all-star weekend, and he participated in the Breakaway Challenge during Friday’s SuperSkills Competition. With Patrick Kane not there, DeBrincat relied on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for an assist:

It’s DeBrincat’s first all-star appearance, and he’ll skate with several other first-timers on the Central Division team that is captained by Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Chicago has a pair of All-Star Game MVPs from this decade. Eric Daze won the award in 2002 with two goals and assist:

Patrick Sharp took home the honor in 2011 with one goal and two assists.:

Lineups

Central Division

F Kyle Connor, WPG; F Alex DeBrincat, CHI; F Nazem Kadri, COL; F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN; F Clayton Keller, ARI; F Jordan Kyrou, STL; F Joe Pavelski, DAL; D Roman Josi, NSH; D Cale Makar, COL; G Juuse Saros, NSH; G Cam Talbot, MIN

Pacific Division

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM; F Jordan Eberle, SEA; F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY; F Adrian Kempe, LAK; F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK; F Connor McDavid, EDM; F Timo Meier, SJS; F Mark Stone, VGK; F Troy Terry, ANA; D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK; G John Gibson, ANA; G Thatcher Demko, VAN

Atlantic Division

F Sebastian Aho, CAR; F Claude Giroux, PHI; F Jake Guentzel, PIT; F Jack Hughes, NJD; F Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH; F Chris Kreider, NYR; F Tom Wilson, WSH; D Adam Pelech, NYI; D Zach Werenski, CBJ; G Frederik Andersen, CAR; G Tristan Jarry, PIT

Metropolitan Division

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS; F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA; F Dylan Larkin, DET; F Auston Matthews, TOR; F Steven Stamkos, TBL; F Nick Suzuki, MTL; F Brady Tkachuk, OTT; D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF; D Victor Hedman, TBL; G Jack Campbell, TOR; G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

How to Watch

What: 2022 NHL All-Star Game

When: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Las Vegas

TV: ABC

Webstream: ESPN+

And if you were interested in placing a bet or two on Saturday’s action, DraftKings has you covered.