Morning Bag Skate: 2-7-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks fire AHL trainer for sexual harassment (ESPN) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks interview Blues exec Chiarelli for GM (ESPN) Editor’s note: DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT

DeBrincat shows off personality at All-Star Weekend but falls short of championship (Sun-Times)

Rocky Wirtz apologizes again, Gary Bettman excuses him for “emotional moment” as Blackhawks fallout continues (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison, Episode 79 — Reactions to Blackhawks’ town hall meeting (SCH)

Failing to make sense of Rocky Wirtz’s senseless tirade (SCH)

Columns related to Rocky Wirtz’s town hall shenanigans (Sun-Times) (Sun-Times again) (Tribune) (Tribune again) (Tribune yet again) (The Athletic) (The Athletic again)

“It’s such a dark winter for the Blackhawks”: Furious fans ask for refunds, throw out apparel and cite dismay at Blackhawks chairman’s comments (Tribune)

Blackhawks may soon face 3 new lawsuits relating to sexual-assault cover-up (Sun-Times)

“A lot of people were wrong”: Scouts revisit and revise their preseason thoughts on the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Wild 5, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Hockey Wilderness) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks insist Pat Foley’s departure voluntary as replacement naming nears (Sun-Times)

Introducing: The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be (SCH)

Blackhawks forechecking mistakes prompt Marc Crawford tirade during practice (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Canucks 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

The United Center is partnering with FanDuel to open a sportsbook lounge inside the home of the Bulls and Blackhawks (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

What would you do if you were the Blackhawks’ new general manager? (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Tyler Bozak reaches significant career milestone (St. Louis Game Time)

Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)

Lost in the Avalanche: Patrick Bordeleau (Mile High Hockey)

Wild extend Jordan Greenway through 2024-25 season (Hockey Wilderness)

What is your trade deadline wishlist for the Blues? (St. Louis Game Time)

Entry-Level Expectations: Adam Wilsby (On the Forecheck)

MacKinnon expected to miss one week after Taylor Hall hit (Mile High Hockey)

The Blues have a goaltending tandem, not a controversy (St. Louis Game Time)

Jonas Brodin medically cleared; aiming to play Friday (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

Buzz: Jack Hughes enters COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

2022 Draft, Canada games may be moved (NHL)

Next Winter Classic at Fenway with Bruins (NHL)

NHL eyes World Cup of Hockey before 2026 (NHL)

Giroux wins All-Star MVP, ponders future (NHL)

Eichel close to being cleared for contact (NHL)

Verbeek hired as Ducks general manager (NHL)

Kraken, Giordano to talk deadline: report (NHL)

Goyette first woman to coach in ECHL (NHL)

Rutherford talks new Canucks front office (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

2022 Olympics: Feb. 6 recap (The Ice Garden)

2022 Olympics: USA’s Decker out for tournament with injury (The Ice Garden)

A look back at the first NWHL All-Star Weekend in Buffalo (The Ice Garden)