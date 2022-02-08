Morning Bag Skate: 2-8-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will be, 2/7: Facepalms for everyone (SCH)
Jeff Greenberg, the Cubs assistant GM, is the 5th person — and 1st outside the NHL — to interview for the Blackhawks GM job (Tribune)
Wyatt Kalynuk, Caleb Jones and Blackhawks’ other depth defensemen entering important time (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks next GM, whoever it is, will be given immense power and freedom (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks fire AHL trainer for sexual harassment (ESPN) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)
Blackhawks interview Blues exec Chiarelli for GM (ESPN)
DeBrincat shows off personality at All-Star Weekend but falls short of championship (Sun-Times)
Rocky Wirtz apologizes again, Gary Bettman excuses him for “emotional moment” as Blackhawks fallout continues (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)
Musings on Madison, Episode 79 — Reactions to Blackhawks’ town hall meeting (SCH)
Failing to make sense of Rocky Wirtz’s senseless tirade (SCH)
Columns related to Rocky Wirtz’s town hall shenanigans (Sun-Times) (Sun-Times again) (Tribune) (Tribune again) (Tribune yet again) (The Athletic) (The Athletic again)
“It’s such a dark winter for the Blackhawks”: Furious fans ask for refunds, throw out apparel and cite dismay at Blackhawks chairman’s comments (Tribune)
Blackhawks may soon face 3 new lawsuits relating to sexual-assault cover-up (Sun-Times)
“A lot of people were wrong”: Scouts revisit and revise their preseason thoughts on the Blackhawks (The Athletic)
RECAPS: Wild 5, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Hockey Wilderness) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)
Blackhawks insist Pat Foley’s departure voluntary as replacement naming nears (Sun-Times)
Introducing: The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be (SCH)
Blackhawks forechecking mistakes prompt Marc Crawford tirade during practice (Sun-Times)
RECAPS: Canucks 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)
CENTRAL DIVISION
Tyler Bozak reaches significant career milestone (St. Louis Game Time)
Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)
Lost in the Avalanche: Patrick Bordeleau (Mile High Hockey)
Wild extend Jordan Greenway through 2024-25 season (Hockey Wilderness)
What is your trade deadline wishlist for the Blues? (St. Louis Game Time)
Entry-Level Expectations: Adam Wilsby (On the Forecheck)
MacKinnon expected to miss one week after Taylor Hall hit (Mile High Hockey)
The Blues have a goaltending tandem, not a controversy (St. Louis Game Time)
Jonas Brodin medically cleared; aiming to play Friday (Hockey Wilderness)
NHL
RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 3 (NHL)
RECAP: Senators 4, Devils 1 (NHL)
Eichel takes full contact at Vegas practice (NHL)
Buzz: Jack Hughes enters COVID-19 protocol (NHL)
2022 Draft, Canada games may be moved (NHL)
Next Winter Classic at Fenway with Bruins (NHL)
NHL eyes World Cup of Hockey before 2026 (NHL)
Giroux wins All-Star MVP, ponders future (NHL)
Eichel close to being cleared for contact (NHL)
Verbeek hired as Ducks general manager (NHL)
Kraken, Giordano to talk deadline: report (NHL)
Goyette first woman to coach in ECHL (NHL)
Rutherford talks new Canucks front office (NHL)
HOCKEY WORLD
2022 Olympics: Feb. 7 recap (The Ice Garden)
2022 Olympics: USA’s Decker out for tournament with injury (The Ice Garden)
A look back at the first NWHL All-Star Weekend in Buffalo (The Ice Garden)
