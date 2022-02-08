Morning Bag Skate: 2-8-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will be, 2/7: Facepalms for everyone (SCH)

Jeff Greenberg, the Cubs assistant GM, is the 5th person — and 1st outside the NHL — to interview for the Blackhawks GM job (Tribune)

Wyatt Kalynuk, Caleb Jones and Blackhawks’ other depth defensemen entering important time (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks next GM, whoever it is, will be given immense power and freedom (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks fire AHL trainer for sexual harassment (ESPN) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks interview Blues exec Chiarelli for GM (ESPN)

DeBrincat shows off personality at All-Star Weekend but falls short of championship (Sun-Times)

Rocky Wirtz apologizes again, Gary Bettman excuses him for “emotional moment” as Blackhawks fallout continues (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison, Episode 79 — Reactions to Blackhawks’ town hall meeting (SCH)

Failing to make sense of Rocky Wirtz’s senseless tirade (SCH)

Columns related to Rocky Wirtz’s town hall shenanigans (Sun-Times) (Sun-Times again) (Tribune) (Tribune again) (Tribune yet again) (The Athletic) (The Athletic again)

“It’s such a dark winter for the Blackhawks”: Furious fans ask for refunds, throw out apparel and cite dismay at Blackhawks chairman’s comments (Tribune)

Blackhawks may soon face 3 new lawsuits relating to sexual-assault cover-up (Sun-Times)

“A lot of people were wrong”: Scouts revisit and revise their preseason thoughts on the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Wild 5, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Hockey Wilderness) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks insist Pat Foley’s departure voluntary as replacement naming nears (Sun-Times)

Introducing: The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be (SCH)

Blackhawks forechecking mistakes prompt Marc Crawford tirade during practice (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Canucks 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Tyler Bozak reaches significant career milestone (St. Louis Game Time)

Mats Zuccarello is key to Wild’s success rest of season (Hockey Wilderness)

Lost in the Avalanche: Patrick Bordeleau (Mile High Hockey)

Wild extend Jordan Greenway through 2024-25 season (Hockey Wilderness)

What is your trade deadline wishlist for the Blues? (St. Louis Game Time)

Entry-Level Expectations: Adam Wilsby (On the Forecheck)

MacKinnon expected to miss one week after Taylor Hall hit (Mile High Hockey)

The Blues have a goaltending tandem, not a controversy (St. Louis Game Time)

Jonas Brodin medically cleared; aiming to play Friday (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Senators 4, Devils 1 (NHL)

Eichel takes full contact at Vegas practice (NHL)

Buzz: Jack Hughes enters COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

2022 Draft, Canada games may be moved (NHL)

Next Winter Classic at Fenway with Bruins (NHL)

NHL eyes World Cup of Hockey before 2026 (NHL)

Giroux wins All-Star MVP, ponders future (NHL)

Eichel close to being cleared for contact (NHL)

Verbeek hired as Ducks general manager (NHL)

Kraken, Giordano to talk deadline: report (NHL)

Goyette first woman to coach in ECHL (NHL)

Rutherford talks new Canucks front office (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

2022 Olympics: Feb. 7 recap (The Ice Garden)

2022 Olympics: USA’s Decker out for tournament with injury (The Ice Garden)

A look back at the first NWHL All-Star Weekend in Buffalo (The Ice Garden)