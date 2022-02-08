 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks Bits: Toews, Lankinen to miss upcoming three-game road trip

Chicago was back on the ice for practice on Tuesday.

By Dave Melton
NHL: NOV 21 Blackhawks at Canucks Photo by Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hey, remember the Chicago Blackhawks?

They haven’t been seen since a disastrous 5-0 loss at home to the Minnesota Wild last Wednesday night, which somehow wasn’t the worst part of that evening.

Fresh off the All-Star break, the Blackhawks were back on the ice for practice on Tuesday morning ahead of a three-game road trip to Edmonton, St. Louis and Winnipeg.

A handful of players will not be on that venture, including captain Jonathan Toews — who remains in concussion protocol — and backup goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who’s still dealing with a hand injury.

To keep the roster full, Chicago recalled a trio of players from Rockford while sending a goalie back to the IceHogs:

Consider us excited to see more of Jakub Galvas in the next week as one of the few bright spots for the team over the last few months. And it appears that Galvas will be in the lineup at the expense of Erik Gustafsson, which should not raise too many complaints:

That’ll do it for Tuesday’s updates. We’ll see if the Blackhawks figured anything out over the long weekend when they face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Edmonton was bordering on a complete meltdown after a 2-11-2 stretch in December and January but appears to have emerged from that downward spiral after winning five of their last six.

