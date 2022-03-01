Morning Bag Skate: 3-1-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Report: Blackhawks will name Kyle Davidson general manager on Tuesday (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Alex Vlasic has developed the physicality to match his size (Sun-Times)

Fans no longer need to wear masks at United Center, but COVID vaccination or negative test still required (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blues 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

To give two final months meaning, Blackhawks’ focus must be on giving young defenseman a chance (The Athletic)

Dietz: Blackhawks making wrong call with Wiedeman (Daily Herald)

Blackhawks notebook: Kirby Dach learning to make selfish plays when he should (Sun-Times)

Lukas Reichel impresses Blackhawks teammates, but weight gain needed (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Devils 5 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

DeBrincat’s “just shoot more” directive doesn’t tell the whole story of his offensive production (Tribune)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 2/24: Pack Your Bags (SCH)

The inside story of legendary broadcaster Pat Foley’s retirement and final season with the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Back from injury, Lankinen needs stellar stretch to end rocky season (Sun-Times)

3 Blackhawks players in the spotlight for the rest of the homestand, including rookie Lukas Reichel “doing nice things” (Tribune)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Blackhawks Prospect Report: Söderblom, Reichel compete to be IceHogs MVP (SCH)

Blackhawks work on 6-on-5, 5-on-6 scenarios in practice after Sunday debacle (Sun-Times)

Jujhar Khaira likely out for season after back surgery (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks trade tiers: Who’s staying, who could be going and what about Dylan Strome? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Hagel talks trade rumors; Lankinen nears return (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Stadium Series Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 (On the Forecheck)

Foligno hoping to lead Wild out of “funk” (Hockey Wilderness)

Ladd out 4-6 weeks with injury (NHL)

Ritchie traded to Coyotes by Maple Leafs (NHL)

Foligno suspended two games for kneeing Lowry (Hockey Wilderness)

Craig Berube signs three-year extension (St. Louis Game Time)

NHL

RECAP: Bruins 5, Kings 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Devils 7, Canucks 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 5, Capitals 3 (NHL)

“You’ve dreamt of this your entire life”: Inside stories of the NHL’s COVID fill-ins (ESPN)

NHL statement on Russia invasion of Ukraine (NHL)

The NHL just pulled out of all Russian business dealings: Here’s the complicated arithmetic of how we could respond (Davy Jones’ Locker Room)

Ferraro out 6-8 weeks for Sharks (NHL)

Russian star Ovechkin makes plea: “No more war” (ESPN)

DeAngelo out one month for Hurricanes (NHL)

Maple Leafs’ 2020 first-round pick has brain tumor (NHL)

NHL, NHLPA, TikTok announce partnership (NHL)

For NHL goaltenders, stretching the body’s limits comes at a cost: “It’s not too natural” (The Athletic)

Hamilton to return for Devils on Thursday (NHL)

Francis dies, built Rangers into contender (NHL)

Canadiens could trade Chiarot, Petry, per GM (NHL)

Giroux plans to discuss future with Flyers (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

IIHF bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions (ESPN)

ECHL’s Solar Bears drop Avery days after signing (ESPN)

Sarah Nurse’s Olympic masterpiece by the numbers (The Ice Garden)

PHF announces roster expansion, salary cap details (The Ice Garden)