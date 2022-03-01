 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyle Davidson speaks for first time as GM

Tuesday’s media session confirmed Monday’s reports.

By Dave Melton
Kyle Davidson Media Availability Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks introduced Kyle Davidson as the team’s general manager on Tuesday, confirming reports that surfaced on Monday night.

Davidson met with assembled media for the first time, joining a panel with chairman Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jamie Faulkner.

The most interesting comment from Davidson was this one, regarding the direction of the team going forward:

The word “rebuild” is in there, although how Davidson defines a rebuild of this organization is something that will be understood in the coming weeks and months, based on Davidson’s actions. It is noteworthy to hear the team’s new GM use that word in his introductory press conference, though.

For those worried about Davidson being too heavily influenced by prior GM Stan Bowman — since Davidson learned while working under Bowman for the last few years — Danny Wirtz offered this comment:

Davidson was also asked about input from players on personnel moves, in regards to veterans like Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane:

Some general themes of the press conference were that this is the beginning of a “new” direction for the team and a “change” from the past.

Overall, the Blackhawks introduced a new general manager who said all the right things and answered questions from the media without any massive PR blunders. It ain’t much, but right now it’s all we’ve got.

And now we’ll see what this new direction leads to with the trade deadline just 20 days away and several crucial decisions awaiting on futures of players who may or may not be around in Chicago for much longer.

