Musings on Madison, Episode 82 — Blackhawks Trade Deadline Preview

Welcome to Episode 82 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss their thoughts on the upcoming NHL trade deadline and what moves could be looming in the Blackhawks future. As a bonus, the crew gives a fast, but casual, food take.

