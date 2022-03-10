 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Musings on Madison, Episode 82 — Blackhawks Trade Deadline Preview

This week, the crew discusses the upcoming NHL trade deadline, what moves could be looming in the Blackhawks future and some fast food takes.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
/ new
NHL: MAR 06 Lightning at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 82 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss their thoughts on the upcoming NHL trade deadline and what moves could be looming in the Blackhawks future. As a bonus, the crew gives a fast, but casual, food take.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...