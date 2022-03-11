Morning Bag Skate: 3-11-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Regardless of trade fate, Dylan Strome can take pride in having proved doubters wrong (Sun-Times)

Kirby Dach gets another run on the wing for the Blackhawks, but prefers playing center (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Norm Maciver returns as Blackhawks’ associate general manager, overseeing scouting (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Ducks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Pat Foley appears on “Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know” podcast (SCH)

Trevor Zegras’ success sets unfair standard for Kirby Dach evaluations (Sun-Times)

How do the Hurricanes blend analytics and scouting? What was Chicago’s GM search like? Ask Eric Tulsky (The Athletic)

Blackhawks trade deadline big board: The latest on Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Hagel and more (The Athletic)

Landon Slaggert provides glimmer of hope for Blackhawks’ parched forward prospect pipelines (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Lightning 6, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Raw Charge) (Sun-Times)

Do Toews and Kane want to be part of the rebuild? And do the Blackhawks want them to be? (The Athletic)

Why the Blackhawks needed a change in their amateur scouting leadership, philosophy (The Athletic)

Tyler Johnson’s success story provides more evidence for the effectiveness of disc-replacement surgery (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Toews still believes in himself and the Blackhawks, even as rebuild looms (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Heiskanen out indefinitely with mononucleosis (NHL)

Predators want to re-sign Forsberg, GM says (NHL)

Super 16: Avalanche remain number one, Stars return to power ranking (NHL)

Koivu feeling emotions build before number retirement (NHL)

Is Kahkonen going to be a starter? (Hockey Wilderness)

Potential Avalanche trade targets include all-too-familiar name (Mile High Hockey)

How the Coyotes should approach the trade deadline (Five for Howling)

Scott Perunovich requires wrist surgery, will miss two months (St. Louis Game Time)

NHL

RECAP: Sabres 3, Golden Knights 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Hurricanes 2, Avalanche 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Coyotes 5, Leafs 4 in OT (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 6, Flyers 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Wild 6, Red Wings 5 (NHL)

RECAP: Jets 2, Devils 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Senators 4, Kraken 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Islanders 6, Blue Jackets 0 (NHL)

Ovechkin bid to pass Jagr on NHL goals list fun for teammates, opponents (NHL)

Devils honor Zajac in pregame puck drop ceremony (NHL)

Anderson sixth U.S.-born goaltender to win 300 games (ESPN)

Heritage Classic preparation speeds up for Sabres-Maple Leafs on Sunday (NHL)

Ristolainen signs for five years, $5.1 million AAV (NHL)

Gretzky analyst at Heritage Classic (NHL)

Capitals condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (ESPN)

McCann gets five-year contract with Kraken (NHL)

NHL redesigns Stanley Cup Playoffs logo (ESPN)

NHL suspends dealings with Russia-based KHL (ESPN)

Jagr’s Czech team to help Ukraine refugees (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Willie O’Ree joins Boston Pride ownership group (NHL)

NCAA conference playoffs recap (and a look ahead to the NCAA Tournament) (The Ice Garden)

Jagr holds fundraising game for Ukraine (NHL)

Rift widens between women’s pro hockey groups (ESPN)

Wyshynski: The impact of hockey’s Russian backlash, and what’s next (ESPN)

Ex-player Khristich still in Ukraine, vows to help (ESPN)

IIHF bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions (ESPN)